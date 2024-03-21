Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Sauber driver Bottas has recorded an entertaining TV promo for Uber during which he expresses his love for Australian culture, food, and fashion.

The advert, which the Finn recorded in six hours soon after landing in the country, has been well-received as mullet-sporting Bottas leans into his new-found Australian identity - which follows his relationship with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Also, Bottas stars alongside true home racers Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri in the adverts for the Melbourne race.

Bottas reckons taking part in such stunts was only possible after leaving Mercedes, having raced for the eight-time constructors' champion between 2017 and 2021, since he lacked the necessary confidence.

He said: "I maybe would have struggled with my confidence to do something like that. But I think with just a bit more age, a bit more experience, I've learned not to take myself too seriously…

"Obviously, I have a connection [with the country] with my better half being Australian and most of our off seasons we spend it in Australia. I like the lifestyle; I like the people.

"[Filming the advert] was fun. It was actually pretty much straight off the plane when I landed in Australia. Got it done, but it was so much fun.

"[The production team] were really good. They came up with the whole idea. And when I saw it, I was like, 'Wow, that's good for me'."

Bottas, who joined Sauber for 2022, is provisionally out of contract at the end of the year. One option will be to remain with the Swiss team ahead of it morphing into the works Audi outfit for 2026.

But he can explore other paths, with the driver market silly season blown open by Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari for 2025 and Max Verstappen's Red Bull future open to debate now it has been revealed that he can activate an exit clause should company advisor Helmut Marko depart.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether having the capacity to star in similarly light-hearted adverts will have any bearing on which corporations he wishes to negotiate with, Bottas replied: "I think every team, they should know me by now. So, I'm sure there's always going to be compromises found.

"But for me, still, the fastest car would be the priority because, although I do all kinds of other things. But in the end, for me, everything is secondary next to F1. So, winning will come first."