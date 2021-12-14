Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Testing report

Bottas makes Alfa Romeo F1 debut as post-season testing begins

By:

Valtteri Bottas hit the track for the first time in an Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car on Tuesday as post-season testing got underway in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit will see teams complete running with young drivers, who will drive 2021 cars, and with existing F1 drivers using modified mule cars to test Pirelli’s 2022 18-inch tyres.

