Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

By:

Valtteri Bottas says he is in "no rush” to discuss a new Formula 1 contract with Mercedes beyond the end of this year.

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

Bottas is entering his fifth season racing for Mercedes in 2021, having helped the team win the constructors’ championship in each of his past four years alongside Lewis Hamilton.

But the Finn has always been re-signed on rolling one-year contracts at Mercedes, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season.

With teammate Hamilton also on a one-year deal currently, Mercedes has maximum flexibility in the driver market for 2022 with two vacant seats.

Following a protracted negotiation period over his 2019 contract, Bottas said last year that he wanted a quick resolution to talks, with a new deal for 2021 being announced in early August.

But heading into the new season, Bottas said he was in no hurry to open talks over a deal for 2022, acknowledging the advantage the team has by keeping two seats free.

“I’m honestly in no rush for that,” Bottas said following the launch of Mercedes’ new W12 car ahead of the 2021 season.

“I kind of get it. If the team has the opportunity for the big change coming in 2022, to have options, to choose both of their drivers, I think it’s good for the team.

“But yeah, honestly, from my side, no rush really. I’m just full gas for the season, and trying to get to my goals.

“Eventually it will be a talking point. Not quite yet.”

Read Also:

Bottas’ future is set to be one of the key focus points of F1’s driver market for 2021 as Mercedes considers where to place star junior George Russell for next year.

Russell is out of contract with Williams at the end of this season, and impressed during his sole appearance for Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, where he deputised for the COVID-struck Hamilton.

Bottas has failed to beat Hamilton in the championship through any of their four years together so far, and admitted it would be “disappointing” if he never got the better of his teammate over a season.

“Of course, in a way it would be disappointing, because I’ve been teammates with Lewis now several years, and obviously every year that is the goal,” Bottas said.

“But what would be more disappointing is if I look back and realise things that I could have done better or I should have put more effort.

“I don’t want to leave any what ifs after this year, that’s the ultimate goal. If I give everything I have, if I maximise like I said myself and the people around me, and give everything I have, then there’s no regrets.

“But I’m speaking as if it’s not with Lewis that I’m fighting or winning titles. I haven’t really thought that far. I’m putting full focus on this season and obviously then we’ll see after.”

shares
comments

Related video

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Previous article

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

2
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

1h
3
Formula 1

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

9h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

18h
Latest news
Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

59m
The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

2h
F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021
Formula 1

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021

4h
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again
Formula 1

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

4h
Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

6h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10 03:41
Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W10

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" winter training

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

More from
Mercedes
How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
4h
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Latest news

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas in "no rush” to discuss new Mercedes F1 contract

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.