Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action" Next / Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

By:

Valtteri Bottas says not getting Formula 1’s official 2021 Italian GP pole statistic – despite topping qualifying and winning the sprint race – due to a grid penalty is “annoying”.

The Mercedes driver will not be officially credited with pole for the Monza event after the FIA decided that the accolade would usually go to the winner of F1 sprint events, which are being trialled at three events this season.

But Mercedes’ decision to give Bottas his fourth engine of 2021 ahead of Friday evening qualifying – something team trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said was down to it noticing “an issue with Valtteri's power unit towards the end of [FP1] and we didn't have endless time to investigate so we decided to take a new power unit whilst there was still time to change it” – means he will drop to the back of the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

After chasing Bottas throughout Saturday’s sprint race, following title rival Lewis Hamilton’s poor start from alongside his Mercedes team-mate on the front row, second place sprint finisher Max Verstappen is instead set to be officially credited with the official pole.

As per the often-cited situation of Michael Schumacher not getting the official pole stat for the 2012 Monaco GP (which went to eventual race winner Mark Webber) as he served a grid penalty for crashing into Bruno Senna’s Williams at the previous event in Spain, Verstappen will likely add the Monza pole to his previous 10 as he will start from first on the grid on Sunday.

When asked how irritating it was to have effectively taken pole twice - considering the driver on top in Q3 has received pole at every race between Bahrain 2006 and Silverstone 2021, where F1 held its first sprint race experiment - Bottas replied: “For sure it’s annoying having done a good last two days.

“Good performance and then you kind of reset completely for the day after and start from the back.

“But those kind of things, they’re out of my hands so I’m not going to waste too much energy or be too negative about it because there is nothing absolutely I can do about it.

“The only thing I can do is try my best and go full gas tomorrow.

“But at least I got a few points – every point counts. For me personally and for us as a team. And a beautiful medal.”

When it came to how he feels about starting last for Sunday’s grand prix event after a “perfect” Monza event up to now, Bottas said: “What can I say?

“It’s been [a] perfect weekend so far and then I have a grid penalty. That happens.

“But it’s good to see that we have a strong car here, good pace. I’ll be fighting tomorrow to come as high as I can.

“[A] podium is possible. Anything is possible to be honest.

“If you look at the race last year [and] what happened [with Pierre Gasly winning a chaotic and disrupted race], you never know so I’ll keep pushing.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

Previous article

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

Next article

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

2
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

1 h
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

9 h
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

5 h
5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

13m
Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

36m
Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

1 h
Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

1 h
Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
2 h

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move 00:29
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
12 h

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime
Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes won't use pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint Italian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes won't use pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.