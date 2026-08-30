Bradley Cooper transforms Monaco for 1962 grand prix "Ocean's Eleven" prequel shoot

Over the past week, three-time Grammy Award winner Bradley Cooper and a major film crew have been filming in Monaco, shooting scenes for the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel.

With part of the story set against the backdrop of the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, the famous street circuit was transformed back to the 1960s between 24 and 28 August, with replica vintage Formula 1 cars on track.

The untitled Warner Bros. project, which is currently shooting under the working title Sandcastles, is directed and written by Cooper, famous for his roles in A Star Is Born, Silver Linings Playbook and The Hangover.

The 51-year-old, who also stars in the film, features alongside Margot Robbie as the parents of Danny Ocean, famously portrayed in the Ocean's franchise by George Clooney. Other actors set to star in the film are Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff, Jack Holden and Omar Sy.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents," Robbie teased during a Warner Bros. preview reel at CinemaCon.

"You’ll see them in their prime, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix."

The five-day shoot featured some of Monaco's most recognisable locations, including Port Hercule, Avenue Princesse Grace, Place du Casino, Portier and Larvotto. Other filming locations have included Paris and Nice.

The 1962 Monaco Grand Prix was won by Cooper driver Bruce McLaren. While Lotus's Jim Clark had taken pole position, he retired on the 55th lap due to a clutch issue. Joining McLaren on the podium were the Ferrari duo of Phil Hill and Lorenzo Bandini.

The film is scheduled for release on 25 June 2027.