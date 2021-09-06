Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

By:

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn hopes that drivers will be able to use DRS at Zandvoort's final banked corner as an aid to overtaking in 2022.

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

The banking was designed with the intention that drivers could open DRS on entry and thus have a better chance of pulling off a passing move on the following straight.

However, after studying simulations of grip and downforce levels, the FIA preferred to take a conservative approach for the first event, with the intention of gathering some real world data.

The relative lack of passing in Sunday's race, as was widely predicted, has ignited a debate about how it could be improved.

The 2022 F1 rules package has been designed to allow cars to follow more closely, and Brawn wants DRS to be used on the banking, which will further improve the prospects of passing at the Dutch track.

"Hopefully, once we have a proper look at all the data, we can go back to our original idea of having DRS from the beginning of the banking, which will help a little bit," Brawn told Motorsport.com after the race.

"It was conservative. We as F1 didn't think there was a problem, but we wanted to be conservative. I think with the data we've got we feel a lot more comfortable, and so that that's going to be an option.

"But there was overtaking, you could do it. It was tough, but it could happen, which was great."

FIA race director Michael Masi confirmed that the FIA wanted to take a cautious approach for the inaugural race, but is open to a change for next year.

"As we always do with DRS we do some simulations and work with what is within the tolerances that we have," said the Australian.

"Here the banking was completely unknown, [so it was] let's go through an event, gather a complete lot of data from practice, qualifying, race, and then be in a better position like we do with DRS zones at all events, and then review it and see if we need to make changes and how we can make changes for the following year.

"Like with everything you can simulate things as many times as you like, [but you need] a practical real life understanding of what took place. And now we have that."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Masi said he had no concerns about the 2021 data translating to next year's F1 aerodynamic regulations.

"I think it'll still give us a pretty good indication. So yes, it is a completely different car, completely different aero package. But I think based on what we've got it still give us a pretty good indication of the windows, and what we can operate in."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff agreed that an extended DRS zone would be a positive move for the event.

"I think the race is almost a 10 out of them overall," Wolff told Motorsport.com. "If we were able to open DRS at the beginning of the banking, it not only makes it spectacular, but it gives another overtaking opportunity.

"I totally understand about this year, you don't know, and it's the first time you're running such a high-speed banking.

"I think in terms of the cars it completely changes next year, but we know what we want to achieve, and that is lots of overtaking zones, and I'm really looking forward to open up DRS before the corner."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Previous article

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

52 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

5 h
4
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

6 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

9 h
Latest news
Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Formula 1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

23m
Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

52m
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

1 h
Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

1 h
Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix 01:25
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Perez and Latifi set for Dutch GP pitlane starts Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for Dutch GP pitlane starts

Trending Today

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again"
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again"

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
1 h
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
3 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
4 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

Latest news

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.