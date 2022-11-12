Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole Next / The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Brazilian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 will stage a Sprint race on Saturday at Interlagos to determine the grid for the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Brazilian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Kevin Magnussen will start the Sprint from pole position following a shock result for the Haas driver in Friday's qualifying.

Newly-crowned double F1 champion Max Verstappen will join Magnussen on the front row, while George Russell will be third on the grid for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

What time does the Sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Brazilian GP will begin at 4:30pm local time (-3 GMT) at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022 
  • Start time: 16:30 local time / 19:30 GMT / 20:30 CET / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 06:30 AEST (Sunday) / 04:30 JST (Sunday) / 01:00 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Brazil Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Brazil Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Interlagos throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Brazilian GP Sprint - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'11.674
2 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'11.877 0.203
3 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.059 0.385
4 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.263 0.589
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.357 0.683
6 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'12.425 0.751
7 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'12.504 0.830
8 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.611 0.937
9 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'15.601 3.927
10 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'11.631
12 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'11.675 0.001
13 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'11.678 0.004
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'12.140 0.466
15 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'12.210 0.536
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'15.095 3.421
17 24 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'15.197 3.523
18 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'15.486 3.812
19 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'16.264 4.590
20 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'16.361 4.687
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole
Previous article

F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole
Next article

The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole

The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles

Bahrain WEC: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 teammate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.