Brazilian GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

A close-up of the front brake duct on the Red Bull RB19, with the upper fairing wrapped around the disc, whilst the lower fairing takes care of cooling the caliper.

Now with the outer drum in place, our focus shifts to the inlet which straddles either side of the end fence and collects air on both sides.

A close-up of Ferrari's front wing. Note the five outwashing slot gap separator brackets and the Gurney flap which spans the width of the moveable section of the upper flap.

Mercedes with a row of front wings and nosecones prepared outside its garage, with the different downforce levels readied.

Alpine with a high downforce variant rear wing prepared, which features its open-ended tip section solution.

Meanwhile, Alpine's wavy trailing edge front wing upper flap is once again present in Brazil.

A look at the pipework used by McLaren as part of its front brake duct arrangement, with separate channels used to deliver cool air to the various components.

The MCL60's rear end is detached from the power unit, which provides us with a unique view of its rear brake duct arrangement prior to the outer drum being installed.

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C43's front wing and nose gives a clear indication of how each of the flaps is distributed across their span.

McLaren has two open-ended tip section solutions in its suite of rear wing options, this one having a less tightly wound geometry.

Mercedes' higher downforce rear wing variant, which features its take on the open-ended tip section, has also been fitted with tufts in order that it can monitor the wing's behaviour during FP1.

A great view of the rear crash structure and suspension of the Ferrari SF-23 as it is stood up on its end in the back of their garage.

A close-up of the open-ended tip section solution on the Red Bull RB19 that the team first introduced at the Singapore Grand Prix.

A close-up of the floor edge on the RB19, with the more expansive edge wing design that the team introduced in Singapore but did not race until the Japanese Grand Prix.

An overview of the Mercedes W14's rear end, including its rear wing, beam wing, engine cover cooling outlet, brake duct winglets and the diffuser, with a note on the fluted upper corner design.

A close-up of the rear brake duct outlet and the winglet mounted beside it on the Mercedes W14.

Extreme close-up of the forward section of the floor's edge, which is rolled up and includes a row of mini vortex generators. Also note the perforation between the floor edge and the Gurney above it, which also has notches carved out that fall in line with the fence strakes below.

The forward section of the edge wing is also rolled up and sports two angled vanes that will coerce the airflow's direction thereafter.

A close-up of the open-ended tip section on the Mercedes W14's rear wing, which is folded over at the wing's boundary, whilst a metal fillet helps to limit flexion.

A look at the rear of the W14's steering wheel, with the upper paddles used for gear shifts, whilst the lower, wishbone-style paddle is used to modulate the clutch.

A close-up of the floor's leading edge, the floor fences, the outwardly angled chassis vane and the SIS fairing, with its accompanying feather-like drop-down vane.