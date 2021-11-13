Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Special feature

Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical photos from the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B
Red Bull Racing RB16B
1/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This shot of the Red Bull RB16B during its preparation is full of detail, including a look at the front brake duct, the inboard front suspension, the auxiliary oil tank mounted under the chassis, the radiator layout inside the sidepods and the saddle mounted cooler above the power unit.
Alpine A521 in the garage
Alpine A521 in the garage
2/21
A peek inside the Alpine garage as they begin to prepare the cars for action.
AlphaTauri AT02 airbox
AlphaTauri AT02 airbox
3/21
The AlphaTauri AT02 tub sits in wait, as the power unit, radiators and other coolers need to be mounted.
Alpine A521 front
Alpine A521 front
4/21
The Alpine mechanics prepare the front end of the A521 as they await the power units to arrive. We can see both the upper and lower impact-support spars ahead of the sidepods as there’s no bodywork in place to disguise them.
Alpine A521 gearbox
Alpine A521 gearbox
5/21
A huge amount of the Alpine A521’s gearbox carrier, rear suspension and rear brakes can be seen in detail in this shot.
Haas VF-21 gearbox detail
Haas VF-21 gearbox detail
6/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here we see the Haas VF21 gearbox carrier and rear crash structure without the suspension paraphernalia attached.
Aston Martin AMR21
Aston Martin AMR21
7/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front brake assembly during the build process on the Aston Martin AMR21, note the similar bell arrangement with the diamond-shaped drill pattern used to help guide the airflow through the assembly.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
8/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the stacked radiator layout within the Ferrari SF21’s sidepods.
Mercedes W12 front detail
Mercedes W12 front detail
9/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the front end of the Mercedes W12, including some of the inboard suspension elements, one of the brake reservoirs and the steering rack.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
10/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Still at altitude, but without the extreme requirements of Mexico, Red Bull has returned to a medium downforce setup in Brazil, once again utilising the spoon-shaped rear wing.
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
11/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Showing the disparity from the front to the rear of the grid, Haas still has to carry a relatively high downforce package in Brazil.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
12/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren also utilising a relatively high downforce package, complete with the double T-Wing arrangement.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
13/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has also edged more towards a mid-downforce package, as denoted by the use of the Y-shaped T-Wing.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
14/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A great view of the McLaren MCL35’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector, also note how the sidepod bodywork drops off as it hugs the radiators and coolers within.
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
15/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari using a relatively large cooling outlet at the rear of the car, which you’ll note is subdivided by the horizontal vane beneath the upper wishbone.
Ferrari SF21 brake drum right
Ferrari SF21 brake drum right
16/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The right-hand front brake drum arrangement on the Ferrari SF21 utilises the bypass cavity in order airflow channeled across the face of the assembly is exposed to the wheel rim.
Ferrari SF21 brake drum left
Ferrari SF21 brake drum left
17/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari appears to be set up asymmetrically, as on the left-hand side of the car the team have installed an enclosed-drum design, altering the aerodynamic and thermal interaction between it and the wheel rim.
Red Bull Racing R16B brake drum
Red Bull Racing R16B brake drum
18/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has returned to their more conventional full bypass cavity with a thermal barrier applied to the panel, having run a more open configuration in Mexico.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
19/21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The bargeboard cluster on the Red Bull RB16B – note the feather-like top edge of the main vertical element.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
20/21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The bargeboard cluster on the Mercedes W12 for comparative purposes.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
21/21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As Lance Stroll climbs out of his Aston Martin AMR21 we get a great view of the two vortex generators atop the sidepod wing.
