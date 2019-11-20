Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
Selected radio messages from a thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit.
Ricciardo tries to pass Magnussen into turn 4, but the two make contact
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Ricciardo: “I might have front wing damage.”
Magnussen: “****** idiot.
Kubica and Verstappen nearly touch at the pit exit
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Williams to Kubica: “Traffic, traffic, traffic.”
Verstappen: “What the *** did they do?”
Hamilton is passed by Verstappen shortly after the first pitstops
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Hamilton: “Come on guys! Give me the information when my ***** battery’s dead. ****”
Leclerc and Vettel’s races end in disaster
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Vettel: “I’ve a puncture! What the hell is he doing!? Sorry!”
Leclerc: “What the hell!? Come on!”
Team: “Sorry about that.”
Vettel: Mein got muss dass sein? So ein ***** aber auch! Nice job!”
Stroll has to retire from the race
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Stroll: “I got some debris under the floor! ****. Yep, I got debris under the floor.”
Team: “Copy that, still all okay. All pressures okay. Keep going, keep going.”
Stroll: “No, no. I can’t.”
Team: “OK, park it where safe. Park it where safe.”
Stroll: “Aargh!”
Hamilton spins around Albon on the last lap
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Albon: “All he had to do was **** wait three more corners.”
Team: “Yeah, I know mate. I’m sorry. Fail 84, fail….”
Albon: "Arghhhhhh.
Verstappen wins from pole
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Team: “Mate, that’s the race win! That is the race win! You absolutely bossed it! Magic today! Absolutely bossed it! Fantastic!”
Verstappen: “Ha ha. We did it as a team guys, unbelievable. Ha ha. What a race. Oh, I loved it!
Horner: “Redemption Max! Absolute redemption for last year. Brilliant race, brilliant race!”
Verstappen: “Exactly and I think the way we fought for it made it ever better. Ha ha. Thank you guys! Great day!”
Gasly celebrates maiden podium
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Gasly: “Ooow waaa!”
Team: “P2, P2”
Gasly: “Ooowaaaa!”
Team: “Woohoo!”
Gasly: “Wooowwaaahwaa! Wooowaaa!”
Team: “Good job, Pierre!”
Gasly: “Waaaaah! Yaaaah! Waaaaah! Incredible ha ha.”
Team: “Unbelievable! What a day! You drove like a legend. Fantastic!”
Gasly: “Oh my god! Oh my god! This is the best day of my life.”
Team: “Oh man.”
Gasly: “Guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much.”
Team: “Amazing.”
Gasly: “Yeah amazing! You guys are amazing! Merci!”
Sainz rises from last to finish fourth, which became third after Hamilton’s penalty
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Team: “Yes! Great job mate! P4! Who thought it? I am a big fan of your work.”
Sainz: “Oh! Can’t believe it guys!”
Sainz: “Scenario 1 mate, scenario 1. Unbelievable drive! P20 to P4!”
Team: “I cannot believe it! As simple as that! Wooaah! What a drive! Thank you guys.”
Sainz: “Perfect execution. Good risk/reward. Amazing, amazing. Thank you guys. What do you think? Do you think that was a smooth operatooooor?"
Team: “Hah ah haha. Smoooth operator!”
Sainz: “Smooth operatooooor! I think that was the smoothest operation of my life!”
Team: “Haha yeah man, you sent them!”
Raikkonen isn’t too pleased with his Brazilian GP showing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Raikkonen: “Aah, what a shame.”
Team: “Ah I know, I know. P5, P5.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, I got so much understeer behind the cars, the last set...when I got too close it was difficult to follow.”
Team: “But anyway, P5 Kimi. Fantastic result! Antonio is P6, so for the team it’s a great result.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah.”
Team: “Good job, good job mate.”
Norris is praised for contributing to Sainz’s result
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Team: “What you did with Carlos was massively helpful to Carlos’s result as well, and that’s noted from us all here.”
Norris: “Yeah but I mean I don’t do it out of choice. I do it ‘cause I’m ******* slow!”
Team: “Mate, you are not ****** slow. The hard is just a really tough tyre.”
Albon misses out on a first podium
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Team: “Mate, you did an excellent job today.”
Horner: “Hard luck. Hard luck, Alex. That was robbed at the end there.”
Albon: “Aargh! Um...on to the next one I guess. Are you kidding me? To be honest I don’t know...I need to see it again. I don’t know.”
Team: “Yeah mate, I know. It’s under investigation.”
Horner: “Chin up, Alex! You drove a great race today.”
Albon: “No, no, no, no. aarghh! But thank you everyone. It would have been really good to...congratulations anyway. Well done to Max! And you still have a toro rosso in second so….it’s not too bad I guess.”
