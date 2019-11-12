Formula 1
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Top List

Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973

1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
1/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
2/47

Photo by: David Phipps

1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham

1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham
3/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
4/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
5/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
6/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier

1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
7/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault

1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault
8/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
9/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1982 Alain Prost, Renault

1982 Alain Prost, Renault
10/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
11/47

Photo by: BMW AG

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
12/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
13/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
14/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
15/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
16/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari

1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari
17/47

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
18/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
19/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
20/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
21/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
22/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
23/47

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1996 Damon Hill, Williams

1996 Damon Hill, Williams
24/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
25/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
26/47

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
27/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
28/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren

2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
29/47

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
30/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan

2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan
31/47

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams

2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
32/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
33/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
34/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
35/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
36/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
37/47

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
38/47

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull

2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull
39/47

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
40/47

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
41/47

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
42/47

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
43/47

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
44/47

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
45/47

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
46/47

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
47/47

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 12, 2019, 4:35 PM

The Brazilian Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1973. Run mainly at Interlagos in Sao Paulo, the race was also run 10 times at Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarepagua. The most successful driver at this event is Alain Prost with six wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Charles Bradley

