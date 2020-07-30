British GP: Best F1 images from Silverstone on Thursday
The Wing
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 arrives
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track past Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari as he walks the track with his engineers
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren arrives
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Lance Stroll, Racing Point arrives
The Wing
Pirelli signage around the Silverstone circuit
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track
Rear brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Paddock
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and members of the Haas team walk the track
AlphaTauri mechanic on track
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Helmet of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Lando Norris, McLaren with his new helmet
FIA personnel walk the track
A view along the pitlane
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the paddock
Paddock atmosphere
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track with members of the team with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo doing the same behind
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with a member of the team
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Formula 1-themed topiary
A member of the Ferrari team stands on the grid
Renault F1 bodywork outside the garage
A view across one of the kerbs at Silverstone
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.
Click on the images above to cycle through them.
