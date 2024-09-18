British GP to offer more of its cheapest tickets for 2025 and limit dynamic pricing
British GP ticket prices for 2025 have been announced, as well as an explanation of dynamic pricing arrangements
British Grand Prix organisers are to increase the number of its cheapest general admission tickets available for 2025 and limit dynamic price increases, ahead of sales opening next week.
With scrutiny on the costs of major events having ramped up in recent weeks amid the controversy over the dynamic pricing of next year’s Oasis tour, British GP chiefs have offered details about their plans for the 2025 race.
With interest in the 3-6 July event likely to be high thanks to recent successes of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Silverstone revealed on Wednesday that it will increase the availability of its cheapest general admission tickets.
It has confirmed that single-day general admission tickets will range between £70-£329, while weekend general admission tickets will be between £269-£399.
Admission of Friday will be for the fixed price of £99, with children under 11 going free.
Reserved grandstand seats can be secured for race day for £309, while a reserved seat on Hamilton Straight for both race day and qualifying, plus all four days of admission which includes the opening concert and three nights of live music entertainment, can range up to £909.
Prices in Farm Curve grandstands are fixed for the duration of the sale at £319 for race day and £409 for a three-day weekend. A three-day ticket for the 'Landostand' at Stowe will be fixed at £474.
Dynamic pricing
Fans in a grandstand
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
While some dynamic pricing of tickets will remain to encourage people to book earlier, Silverstone says it will increase the availability of fixed priced options.
This will include for Friday general admission, GA+ areas, the Farm Curve Grandstand and the new ‘Landostand’ that will be at Stowe.
Explaining why tickets are available cheap at first and then rise as sales take off, Silverstone said: “Early ticket sales significantly support the operation of Silverstone’s year-round business under the ownership of the British Racing Drivers’ Club - a not-for-profit organisation.
“As such, our ticket strategy will once again incentivise those who book early, as well as reward year-round supporters of the circuit - through their membership of the SRC - and those who pre-book on-site camping.
“As in previous years, some prices will increase when we reach certain capacity levels within each ticket type. The live pricing is shown on our tickets page and full price ranges for each ticket category are clearly communicated in advance.
“All price changes are monitored and capped within the advertised ranges. Nobody will pay above these ranges.”
Silverstone added that some price categories did not change throughout the sale process last year, and that 60% of fans paid lower than average prices because they bought their selected tickets early.
Silverstone will open booking for official camping on 19 September, with ticket sales for Silverstone Racing Club members opening for an exclusive 48-hour window on 23 September.
Ticket sales for campers will then open on 25 September, with all remaining tickets released to the general public from 26 September.
