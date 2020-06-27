Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
152 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

shares
comments
By:
Jun 27, 2020, 2:05 PM

Heinz-Harald Frentzen was one of Formula 1’s great enigmas of the late 1990s. The son of a funeral director was rated by some as “faster than Michael Schumacher” in their time racing in Group C for Mercedes and in his early F1 years. But although he joined Williams-Renault at its peak, he struggled to fit in – and found his F1 home at another (albeit very different) British team in Jordan Grand Prix.

Having starred at Sauber in the early years of his F1 career, Frentzen replaced reigning world champion Damon Hill at Williams for 1997.

Yet he scored only one win to champion teammate Jacques Villeneuve’s seven, leaving him a very distant second in the world championship – and only once Michael Schumacher had been stripped of all his points for his indiscretion at the Jerez finale.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Photo by: Sutton Images

As Williams’s star waned after Renault pulled out, Frentzen moved on to Jordan for 1999 in a straight swap with Ralf Schumacher (above, right).

Regarded as a driver who required an arm around his shoulder, rather than tough love, Frentzen gelled with the fun-loving madcap nature of Eddie Jordan far better than with taskmasters Frank Williams and Patrick Head.

Read Also:

“It was a great season with the Jordan team,” he reflects. “We had a fantastic relationship and could fight for the title when perhaps people didn’t expect us to.”

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Photo by: Sutton Images

Frentzen was bang on form in the opening races of 1999, but his breakthrough Jordan victory in France only came after a horrifying crash in Canada.

In a bruising race in Montreal, which required four safety car periods, Frentzen suffered a huge crash into the barriers with four laps remaining. He had been on course for second place but a brake disc failed, sending him plunging head-on into a tyrewall.

“The impact knocked me out briefly, and my left knee was bleeding but my right leg seemed fine,” he recalls. “There was no visual sign [of injury], but my right leg had smashed against the bulkhead.

“My kneecap actually had thousands of tiny fractures, and one of the bones in my leg had completely split down the middle. When they released me from the hospital, I couldn’t walk properly because my kneecap was pushing down against the broken leg bone.”

Yikes! How painful was that?

“It was extremely painful – actually I couldn’t sleep with a blanket touching my right leg – but it didn’t stop me driving the car, or affect my concentration. It only hurt on full throttle, but when it rained I didn’t need full throttle so much.”

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan 199 Mugen Honda

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan 199 Mugen Honda

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Jordan 199

Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Jordan 199

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan 199

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan 199

Photo by: Sutton Images

And so, on to Magny-Cours, a “wet, rainy French Grand Prix – and although I didn’t realise it at the time, I won with a broken leg!”

Following a bizarre, weather-affected qualifying session – in which Rubens Barrichello took pole for Stewart ahead of Jean Alesi’s Sauber and Olivier Panis’s Prost! – Frenzten would start from fifth place.

“The race started dry, but it began raining on the seventh or eighth lap,” he says. “We had a set-up that, in the dry, wasn’t the best. The car rolled about a lot, and so we had a few aerodynamic difficulties.

“The whole weekend had been spoiled by the weather, and when we got started in the dry, I thought, ‘Uh-oh, we’ve gone the wrong way here.’ I was pushing very hard, but it was difficult. Then it started to rain, and the whole situation played into our hands.”

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199, Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-14

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199, Mika Hakkinen, Mclaren MP4-14

Photo by: Sutton Images

This was back in the days of in-race refueling, so having a wide window to fit in with changing track conditions was a definite bonus. In Frentzen’s case, the team decided to pack the car full of fuel when he stopped for wets.

“At the start of the season people asked why we had such a big fuel tank, but the real question was, who had the biggest?” smiles Frentzen, who always took a keen interest in the engineering side of car. “In those days the one-stop strategy was the fastest, but you had to do it way over half distance – and when was dictated by how big your fuel tank was.

“Of course, having a big tank had an impact on weight distribution, wheelbase and so on. We had a good one-stop race car, and when that pitstop came so early, it felt like an age as I sat there, with all that fuel going in. I didn’t realise at the time that when they said ‘we’re going to fill you up’ that they meant full, full, full!”

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan Mugen Honda 199

Photo by: Sutton Images

Of course, this meant that when he emerged from pitlane, HHF was struggling relative to those around him, but Jordan was playing the long game in terms of strategy.

“When I came out, the track was really wet, and all the guys were slipping and sliding all over the place,” he adds. “The safety car had to come out, so I was thinking, ‘How much fuel do I have compared to the others?’

“The heavy rain passed, the race restarted, and I was still sliding around a lot, even though I knew the set-up should favour us in the rain. Mika Hakkinen came past me quite easily, I just couldn’t keep him behind, he was maybe three- or four-tenths faster.

“But with ten laps to go, all my competitors like Mika [Hakkinen] and Rubens were pitting, and I didn’t have to. I realised, ‘Oops, sorry guys, but that’s why I had such a hard time against you earlier on!’

“We decided to be a bit careful in the closing laps, but after the race it turned out I could have gone flat-out for the entire stint.”

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan, Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, Rubens Barrichello, Stewart

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan, Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, Rubens Barrichello, Stewart

Photo by: Sutton Images

As it was, he won the race by over 11s from Hakkinen’s McLaren, with Barrichello a distant third.

“After the race, I had a full, detailed scan on my right leg, and the doctors couldn’t believe how many fractures they saw. I still have the picture of it at home.”

Read Also:

Next article
The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth

Previous article

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth

trending Today

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars / Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest news

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

2
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest videos

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Latest news

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)
Formula 1

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth
Formula 1

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped
Formula 1

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.