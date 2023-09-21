Subscribe
Previous / Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023 Next / Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he is "sympathetic" to Williams Formula 1's plea to be allowed to invest in new facilities, but cautioned bigger CapEx allowances can't be a general solution.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, on the pit wall

New Williams team boss James Vowles has passionately sought to give the team a way to catch up on its ageing Grove base's facilities.

Under F1's financial rules teams have a $36 million allowance over a four-year period to invest in capital expenditure, with an exception made for wind tunnels.

But according to Vowles that figure is nowhere near enough if Williams is to catch up with F1's top teams.

However, talks to find a solution have not produced any results yet, with rival teams keen to secure bigger CapEx allowances for themselves as well if any concessions are to be made to Williams.

"Some teams jumped on that bandwagon to say, but actually, we would like to have a little bit more CapEx," Mercedes chief Toto Wolff described the discussions.

McLaren's Brown says he is "sympathetic" to Williams' situation, but warned that any solution for the team cannot ignite another free-for-all spending spree.

"I am not a fan of bigger allowances, just in general. I'm sympathetic and cooperative on Williams having the chance to catch up," Brown told Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.

"The problem is, once that got presented, all the other teams jumped in who then wanted to capitalise and go: 'Well, I want something'.

Vowles has been campaigning for a greater CapEx allowance, to allow Williams to close the infrastructure gap to the top teams

Vowles has been campaigning for a greater CapEx allowance, to allow Williams to close the infrastructure gap to the top teams

Photo by: Williams

"What started off as a Williams request to catch up turned into a conversation of should we all get 70 to 90 million?"

Brown reckons a singular solution for Williams will be hard to drum up support for, as rival midfield teams will then simply argue that Williams will not only have been able to catch but even overtake them with newer facilities.

"The problem is if Williams gets caught up, then some teams are going to go: 'Yeah, but their stuff is newer than mine, so I want to be caught up'.

"So, I don't know how we get there. I'm sympathetic to Williams' situation, I'm supportive of it, but not if it just opens up a spending spree. And that's what started to happen.

Read Also:

"What started off as 'let's help out Williams' turned into half the teams wanted more money. Half the teams didn't.

"I'm fundamentally against more money being spent just because we've all got more resources. It'll just create a spending war again.

He jokingly added: "I think the whole reason why the sport is so competitive right now, other than Max [Verstappen], is [the budget cap] is working.

"If you took Max out of it, you'd have had 5 or 6 teams that have already won. We need to put a budget cap on Max's right foot!"

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

More from
Zak Brown
Brown: F1 must do better after watching Austria track limits saga happen

Brown: F1 must do better after watching Austria track limits saga happen

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Brown: F1 must do better after watching Austria track limits saga happen Brown: F1 must do better after watching Austria track limits saga happen

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports

GT

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports

Alonso joins United Autosports for 2018 Rolex 24 assault

Alonso joins United Autosports for 2018 Rolex 24 assault

IMSA

Alonso joins United Autosports for 2018 Rolex 24 assault Alonso joins United Autosports for 2018 Rolex 24 assault

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

Formula 1

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris

Formula 1

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams

FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams

F1 Formula 1

FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams FIA to reject three applications for new F1 teams

F1 teams concerned by low temperatures in Las Vegas

F1 teams concerned by low temperatures in Las Vegas

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 teams concerned by low temperatures in Las Vegas F1 teams concerned by low temperatures in Las Vegas

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe