Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Bruno Senna reveals plans to put Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's F1 car

Bruno Senna hopes to give 2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli the chance to drive one of Ayrton Senna's historic cars next year

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 11:55 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Former Formula 1 driver Bruno Senna says he wants to give Kimi Antonelli the chance to drive one of Ayrton Senna's cars next year, after the 2026 world champion visited the family's estate in Brazil.

Antonelli arrived at the estate days after clinching his maiden F1 championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest driver in the history of the series to win the title.

Speaking on F1's Beyond The Grid podcast, Bruno said the Mercedes driver barely wanted to get out of the Lotus 98T that his uncle raced in 1986.

"It was really, really fun to see him," he said. "We have the Lotus, the ‘86 car. We had him jump inside the car, and he didn't want to leave the car. You had the turbo boost knob, and he's exploring everything – having an anti-roll bar thing that you can change, and there's a gearstick."

Antonelli's love of the Lotus 98T gave Bruno the idea of having the Italian drive the car next year.

"This is something that was quite funny – I was talking [about] next year when Lotus or McLaren want to do something, we can try to organise for [him] to drive one of these cars because he fits really well in the car," he continued.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"You know, his height is perfect for it. His dad was like, ‘I'm not sure if you can drive the manual car’, and Kimi was like, ‘sure I can!’"

In addition to sitting in the Lotus 98T, Antonelli also had some time on the go-kart track that Ayrton designed on the estate, where Bruno saw first-hand what the 20-year-old can do.

"Finally, we drove on the go-kart track that Ayrton designed," he added. "It was a really fun thing when I was a kid, and Kimi was incredible. He was so fast, so consistent. We had a fun time. I would say that I was slower because I'm 10kg heavier, but I think there's a bit more than that in it, to be honest! He was amazing.

"The track was very dirty, very full of stone. Kimi was able to create a groove, and he was able to stay within that groove so consistently. It was really impressive. He couldn't move 10cm off because then you don't even run wide – you go onto the grass and spin out because it was so dirty. It was a really cool experience and showed why he's a world champion."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen questions Ferrari’s decision to let Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc race freely

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Ayrton Senna





‘Kimi Antonelli isn’t Ayrton Senna yet, but he may be a Senninha’ – Toto Wolff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



‘Kimi Antonelli isn’t Ayrton Senna yet, but he may be a Senninha’ – Toto Wolff





Who belongs on F1's Mount Rushmore? Pick your four greatest drivers



Formula 1



Formula 1



Who belongs on F1's Mount Rushmore? Pick your four greatest drivers





Top 10 F1 drivers of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 drivers of the 1980s

More from

Mercedes





Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



7 h



Mercedes explains "unusual" car behaviour behind Kimi Antonelli's costly Interlagos spin





F1 2026 calendar update: Imola GP off the table, no plan B if war escalates



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



F1 2026 calendar update: Imola GP off the table, no plan B if war escalates





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Latest news





Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after Daytona practice crash



General



Misc General 3 h



Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after Daytona practice crash





Ford unveils new Mustang body for 2027 NASCAR Cup season



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 3 h



Ford unveils new Mustang body for 2027 NASCAR Cup season





IndyCar 2026 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 6 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing





Kyle Larson admits he didn't think Cup title was possible in NASCAR champion's speech



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 7 h



Kyle Larson admits he didn't think Cup title was possible in NASCAR champion's speech

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s





Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil





How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe