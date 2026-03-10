Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Formula 1
Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

NASCAR, IndyCar Phoenix doubleheader generates TV ratings boost

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
NASCAR, IndyCar Phoenix doubleheader generates TV ratings boost

"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Formula 1
Australian GP
"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

General
Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

F1 rival series throw shade at new rules: "We don't do that here"

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 rival series throw shade at new rules: "We don't do that here"

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

MotoGP
How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division
Formula 1 Australian GP

"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Formula 1 fans hilariously recreated Oscar Piastri’s reconnaissance-lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix with McLaren RC cars

Lydia Mee
Published:
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / LAT Images via Getty Images

A group of Formula 1 fans have been branded "brutal and hilarious" after they recreated Oscar Piastri's crash from the reconnaissance lap ahead of the Australian Grand Prix with RC cars.

The Australian driver had a heartbreaking start to the 2026 season and his home grand prix after crashing during the reconnaissance lap. Coming out of Turn 4, he received an unexpected power spike, which caused him to lose control and crash into the wall.

After the race, some of his fans took the opportunity to take their McLaren RC cars to the site of the crash to recreate it. "This is so brutal and hilarious," one fan commented, while another added: "Your biggest fans are the hardest on you, that’s for sure."

Someone else also commented: "His fans are also hilarious like him."

 

While speaking to the media after the crash, Piastri explained: "We had a couple of things going on. I think the first part I want to stress is that there is certainly a big element of it that was me. Cold tyres, I have used that exit kerb every lap of the weekend, but I didn't have to. At the same time, I had about 100kW extra power that I didn't expect, which is not insignificant.

"The difficult part to take is that everything was working normally. It's just a function of how the engines have to work with the rules. So, that's the part that's difficult to accept.

"It would almost be easier in some ways if we just said there's cold tyres and I was optimistic. But when you add in another factor like that, it always is even more painful."

The 24-year-old will now be thinking ahead to the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. The race weekend will run from 13-15 March and will feature the first sprint race of the season.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 rival series throw shade at new rules: "We don't do that here"
Next article Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

F1 rival series throw shade at new rules: "We don't do that here"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 rival series throw shade at new rules: "We don't do that here"

Ex-F1 Academy racer Lia Block targets ARA title in Hyundai Rally2 car

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Ex-F1 Academy racer Lia Block targets ARA title in Hyundai Rally2 car

Aston Martin warned it may have already “ruined” Honda relationship after 'disastrous' 2026 start

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin warned it may have already “ruined” Honda relationship after 'disastrous' 2026 start
More from
Oscar Piastri

Andrea Stella praises “very tough” Oscar Piastri: He will come back ‘more determined’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Andrea Stella praises “very tough” Oscar Piastri: He will come back ‘more determined’

Five quick takeaways from F1’s first race of the new era in Melbourne

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Five quick takeaways from F1’s first race of the new era in Melbourne

Oscar Piastri out of Australian GP after dramatic crash on way to grid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Oscar Piastri out of Australian GP after dramatic crash on way to grid
More from
McLaren

Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Melbourne F1 start "near-miss" shows safety still a concern – McLaren

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Melbourne F1 start "near-miss" shows safety still a concern – McLaren

Analysis: Mercedes versus its F1 customer teams – how can the gap be so large?

Formula 1
Australian GP
Analysis: Mercedes versus its F1 customer teams – how can the gap be so large?

Latest news

Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Formula 1
Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

NASCAR, IndyCar Phoenix doubleheader generates TV ratings boost

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
NASCAR, IndyCar Phoenix doubleheader generates TV ratings boost

"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Formula 1
Australian GP
"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

General
Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

Feature

Discover prime content

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
View more