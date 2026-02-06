Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

The Cadillac Formula 1 team will unveil its highly anticipated 2026 livery in a TV advert during the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February.

The American outfit, led by team principal Graeme Lowdon, is preparing for its debut season in the championship with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal.

When is the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery launch?

Sunday 8 February

Cadillac will unveil its 2026 livery in a TV advert during the NFL Super Bowl. While the exact time of the advert is reliant on the game, it is expected to be at approximately 3am GMT on Monday 9 February. The New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks will kick off at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 February.

GMT: 23:30

CET: 00:30 (Monday 9 February)

PST (local time): 15:30

EST: 18:30

JST: 08:30 (Monday 9 February)

CST (China): 07:30 (Monday 9 February)

How to watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal

To watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal, and the Super Bowl, fans from the UK will be able to watch for free on Channel 5. It will also be available via Sky Sports. The American outfit will likely share the reveal on its social media channels after it has aired during the NFL game.

Coinciding with the Super Bowl advert, Cadillac is also unveiling its livery in Times Square, New York. From 6 February until 9 February, a frosted exhibit will be in the iconic streets of the Big Apple. As the countdown to the launch winds down, the frost will 'thaw' to eventually reveal the livery.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, said: "The unveiling of a livery in Formula 1 is an important moment as it is a reflection of the team’s identity.

"The reveal at the Super Bowl and in Times Square represents both a launch moment and an invitation for fans to join in our journey.

"The Super Bowl spot will take the team into millions of homes, while the Cadillac Countdown will give a front-row view in one of the busiest areas in the US."