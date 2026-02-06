Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

ARCA
ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite
Formula 1 Williams launch

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Cadillac will reveal its 2026 Formula 1 livery in a Super Bowl TV advert on Sunday 8 February

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

The Cadillac Formula 1 team will unveil its highly anticipated 2026 livery in a TV advert during the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February.

The American outfit, led by team principal Graeme Lowdon, is preparing for its debut season in the championship with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal.

When is the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery launch?

Sunday 8 February

Cadillac will unveil its 2026 livery in a TV advert during the NFL Super Bowl. While the exact time of the advert is reliant on the game, it is expected to be at approximately 3am GMT on Monday 9 February. The New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks will kick off at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 February. 

GMT: 23:30
CET: 00:30 (Monday 9 February)
PST (local time): 15:30
EST: 18:30
JST: 08:30 (Monday 9 February)
CST (China): 07:30 (Monday 9 February)

How to watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal

To watch the Cadillac 2026 F1 livery reveal, and the Super Bowl, fans from the UK will be able to watch for free on Channel 5. It will also be available via Sky Sports. The American outfit will likely share the reveal on its social media channels after it has aired during the NFL game. 

Coinciding with the Super Bowl advert, Cadillac is also unveiling its livery in Times Square, New York. From 6 February until 9 February, a frosted exhibit will be in the iconic streets of the Big Apple. As the countdown to the launch winds down, the frost will 'thaw' to eventually reveal the livery.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, said: "The unveiling of a livery in Formula 1 is an important moment as it is a reflection of the team’s identity.

"The reveal at the Super Bowl and in Times Square represents both a launch moment and an invitation for fans to join in our journey.

"The Super Bowl spot will take the team into millions of homes, while the Cadillac Countdown will give a front-row view in one of the busiest areas in the US."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing
Next article Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Aston Martin signs Breitling as official watch partner: Launches special-edition Navitimer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Aston Martin signs Breitling as official watch partner: Launches special-edition Navitimer

Sebastian Vettel reveals what he asked himself when F1 pressure started “taking over”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Sebastian Vettel reveals what he asked himself when F1 pressure started “taking over”

Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum
More from
Cadillac-Ferrari

Cadillac F1 x Tommy Hilfiger: New 2026 replica team kit and fanwear collection revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 x Tommy Hilfiger: New 2026 replica team kit and fanwear collection revealed

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Cadillac F1 sets up a mystery countdown ahead of its 2026 livery debut

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Cadillac F1 sets up a mystery countdown ahead of its 2026 livery debut

Latest news

Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records

Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme