Cadillac hires new F1 team boss, Graeme Lowdon leaves

The Cadillac Formula 1 outfit has hired a new team principal, appointing Marcin Budkowski to the position instead of Graeme Lowdon.

Budkowski, 49, has held a myriad of roles in the world championship over the past 25 years, working as an aerodynamicist at Prost, Ferrari and McLaren before heading the FIA’s F1 technical department.

Following his FIA stint, Budkowski joined the Renault squad as an executive director; he shared the team principal duties in a dual set-up alongside Davide Brivio in the 2021 season before leaving the outfit, and has since engaged in consulting and punditry.

“Cadillac Formula 1 Team has an extraordinary foundation and ambition,” Budkowski said.

“This is a phase of huge opportunity for the team, one that will be defined by a clear objective: maximising car development within the cost cap and turning every team function on to compete. That means building an elite organisation with a winning mindset - driven, relentless in the face of setbacks, obsessed with detail and process, and able to execute with precision on race day.

“My focus will be on aligning our people, tools and information flow so the right decisions are made quickly, and the performance of the car improves every time we go racing. It is a privilege to be leading Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s on-track efforts, starting in Zandvoort next weekend.”

Marcin Budkowski, Cadillac Photo by: Cadillac Communications

The French-educated Pole’s mission will be to improve the backmarker’s fortunes as the new team adapts to F1 and settles into new infrastructure currently being finalised in Indiana. Cadillac currently lies last in the constructors’ standings, awaiting its maiden world championship points.

“Marcin's appointment marks another important step in the continued evolution of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” CEO Dan Towriss added. “From the beginning, our goal has not been simply to participate in Formula 1, but to build a next-generation team capable of competing at the very front.

“As we enter this new era for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, Marcin brings exceptional F1 experience, technical expertise and strategic leadership that will strengthen our organisation and help us develop the winning mindset, tools and processes required for long-term success.”

Budkowski’s appointment means previous team principal Lowdon, who had been hired in December 2024, will leave the team.

“We’re grateful to Graeme Lowdon for his leadership and the role he played in forming the Cadillac Formula 1 Team from the ground up,” Towriss continued. “His contributions helped establish a strong foundation in our build-up phase, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him well.”