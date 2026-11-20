Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Cadillac scraps V6 F1 engine, delays entry as PU manufacturer

CEO Dan Towriss says Cadillac will remain a Ferrari customer team for another year. General Motors has postponed the introduction of its own F1 power unit until the arrival of the V8 in 2030

Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 5:19 AM

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Cadillac is set to delay the introduction of its in-house Formula 1 power unit by a year to 2030.

The American squad's initial plan was to compete in the championship with its own General Motors power unit for the first time in 2029. However, that was based on the idea that the current regulations cycle would run its full course and that the next generation of power units would not be introduced until 2031.

That situation has since changed. Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the teams and manufacturers reached an agreement in principle on bringing forward the return of V8 engines, as the McLaren CEO Zak Brown also publicly confirmed during the team principals' press conference on Thursday.

The signatures have not yet been put on paper, as Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore added, but an agreement has been reached on a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 with a reduced proportion of electrical power from 2030.

This development has implications for General Motors' plans. If the American manufacturer were to press ahead with its intention to turn Cadillac into a works team as early as 2029, GM would have to develop a power unit to the current specifications for just a single season. That would be a costly undertaking.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether it would therefore make more sense to continue as a customer team for an extra season, CEO Dan Towriss confirmed in Las Vegas: "Yes, we would remain a customer of Ferrari through 2029 and bring the Cadillac power unit online in 2030 with the V8."

Dan Towriss, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Towriss sees the arrival of the V8 as a positive development for the sport, and one that Cadillac supports.

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're glad to see really the series coming together under the leadership of the FIA to set that direction for a V8 in 2030. We're super happy with that," Towriss said.

He added that Cadillac and General Motors are approaching another milestone. In less than a month's time, their dedicated power unit facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, will open.

"Yes, our new power unit facility opens up on December 18th. So as a new manufacturer coming into the sport, having this direction is obviously very helpful. We're excited about the direction and the crew's hard at work getting ready."

Besides being expected to appeal more to fans, the V8 is also intended to be simpler and cheaper, which is likewise good news for a newcomer.

When the facility begins operations, Cadillac will initially still be working on both V6 and V8 designs, although the current generation of power units will no longer need to be fully developed for 2029.

"Well, for a period of time, we're working on both. So they've already got a V6 base to build off of and then we’re working towards the V8," Towriss explained.

"There are a number of designs that are in motion now, so there's a lot of good foundation for what we're trying to build and the direction we're headed in."

This should lead to the introduction of Cadillac's first in-house power unit in 2030, officially making the American newcomer a works team. That long-term ambition was also important in securing approval for its F1 entry, as the other teams saw it as the main source of added value for F1 as a whole.

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