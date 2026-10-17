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Cadillac F1 goes full Texas with new Tommy Hilfiger collection for US Grand Prix

Cadillac and Tommy Hilfiger have unveiled a five-piece denim collection inspired by Texas

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 3:05 PM

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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac F1 team - courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger





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The Cadillac Formula 1 Team and its partner Tommy Hilfiger have released a Texas-themed clothing collection ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, and it's making us all kinds of excited.

The Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Team Austin collection went on sale on Tuesday earlier this week. But this isn't the first time the two brands have released something in connection with a race. They have already released Miami and Mexico collections in the same city series, and a Las Vegas drop is also planned for November.

Five pieces built on denim

Denim, maybe unsurprisingly, is the heart of these pieces, which carry chrome detailing and a chevron-shaped American flag in Tommy Hilfiger's red, white and blue.

Men can buy a light-wash denim jacket based on the classic trucker style. For women, there's a denim vest with a silver foil coating. A T-shirt, a tank top and a denim cap make the range even harder to say no to. And do you know what else does the same? Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas can be seen tipping a cowboy hat to the camera at sunset, with the chevron flag design across his back.

What more do you need to persuade you?

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac F1 team - courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

"A little more fun with our American roots"

Lee Holman, Tommy Hilfiger's chief design officer, said the designers started with two of the brand's most popular pieces.

"We started with icons of the Tommy wardrobe – the denim jacket and the white T-shirt – and looked at how we could rework them inspired by the character of Austin," he said.

"It's about taking familiar pieces and giving them a fresh point of view, while staying grounded in our classic American cool DNA."

Cassidy Towriss, chief brand adviser for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, said the race in Texas gave both brands room to play.

"Austin gives us a chance to have a little more fun with our American roots," Towriss said. "It's fanwear made for race weekend, but designed to live well beyond the paddock."

A home race for Cadillac

Tommy Hilfiger is Cadillac's official apparel and fanwear partner, with driver Sergio Perez, Bottas's team-mate, also the brand's global menswear ambassador. With the Austin race being the American team's second home race of the season after the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season in early May, Perez is looking forward to driving a little closer to home.

“We are still lacking around one to one-and-a-half seconds to be able to compete with the cars ahead, and I think what we really need now is a stronger car underneath us," Perez said following his Singapore campaign. "Everything else has been progressing as expected, and I’m confident we will get there as a team. I’m really looking forward to Austin and Mexico, our two home races.

"Austin for the team, and Mexico will be particularly special for me, racing in front of my home crowd and reaching 300 grands prix. It’s going to be a very special weekend.”

Cadillac is still waiting for its first points in its debut season.

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