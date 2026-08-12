Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Formula 1
What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Sheldon Haudenschild 'proves it' in Knoxville Nationals prelim

Sprint Car
Sheldon Haudenschild 'proves it' in Knoxville Nationals prelim

Kasey Kahne is as passionate and competitive as ever at Knoxville Nationals

Sprint Car
Kasey Kahne is as passionate and competitive as ever at Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Nationals feature hasn't had a lead change in three years

Sprint Car
Knoxville Nationals feature hasn't had a lead change in three years

Ty Gibbs wants to see what NASCAR would look like without digital mirrors

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Ty Gibbs wants to see what NASCAR would look like without digital mirrors

Daniel Dye secures four-race NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Jordan Anderson Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
Daniel Dye secures four-race NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Jordan Anderson Racing

Cadillac F1 team "not distracted" by Sergio Perez to Williams rumours

Formula 1
Cadillac F1 team "not distracted" by Sergio Perez to Williams rumours

What to expect when expecting Spire prospect Tristan McKee

NASCAR Truck
Richmond
What to expect when expecting Spire prospect Tristan McKee
Formula 1

Cadillac F1 team "not distracted" by Sergio Perez to Williams rumours

Perez has been linked with a move away from Cadillac

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

New Cadillac Formula 1 team boss Marcin Budkowski has praised Sergio Perez for his role in the 2026 campaign - denying any rumours linking him away from the debutant squad.

The 36-year-old joined the American outfit for its F1 debut in 2026 and although he is yet to score a point due to inferior machinery, Perez has still shown what he is capable of.

Perez leads team-mate Valtteri Bottas 9-5 (including sprints) in their qualifying head-to-head and has been the driver leading Cadillac’s charge to close the gap to the midfield.

This has led to rumours linking him with the struggling Williams outfit considering the futures of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are uncertain, but Budkowski stressed the importance of keeping Perez.

"Checo's been an asset to the team and so have both drivers, to be honest, because there's been a lot of talk about taking two very experienced drivers,” said Budkowski during a media roundtable alongside CEO Dan Towriss.

“But I think it's crucial in a young team like this to provide that experience and that stability. If you have a driver learning and the whole team learning at the same time, that's too many variables.

“So I think it's important to have a driver like Checo on board.”

Marcin, Budkowski, Cadillac

Marcin, Budkowski, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

The 2026 season has therefore seen a refreshed Perez and not the one which led to his dismissal from Red Bull at the end of 2024, leading to a sabbatical last year.

He is known to be pushing Cadillac behind the scenes, stressing how important it is to keep developing the MAC-26, showcasing his vast experience from six wins in 292 grand prix starts.

Budkowski added: "From what I know, because of the conversations I've had with Dan, but also with other people from the team, he's not only been driving exceptionally well, but he's been pushing the team very, very hard in the background.

"That's to be expected from a driver like him, who's been at Red Bull for years and with the best.

“I think that's the kind of mindset that we want and that's also the kind of mindset that I will bring. So I'm sure we'll be aligned completely on the mindset and on the drive."

Towriss dismisses Williams rumours

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Towriss reinforced the stance issued by Budkowski and dismissed any speculation regarding a potential departure of the Mexican driver to Grove.

"I would underline all the things that Marcin said,” stated Towriss. “Checo's been a tremendous asset to the team. He's driven very well and certainly has pushed quite hard.

"I'm very confident that Checo is going to remain with Cadillac and we're not distracted by the Williams rumours for a second.

“We're very confident in the relationship here and that you're going to see him piloting the Cadillac F1 car.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marcin Budkowski spoke to 'over half' the F1 grid before choosing Cadillac
Next article What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Top Comments
More from
Luis Ramírez

Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Cadillac’s biggest F1 upgrade yet was hit by Friday chaos

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Cadillac’s biggest F1 upgrade yet was hit by Friday chaos

Daniel Suárez reveals the key to his 2026 success with Spire

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Daniel Suárez reveals the key to his 2026 success with Spire
More from
Cadillac F1 Team

Marcin Budkowski spoke to 'over half' the F1 grid before choosing Cadillac

Formula 1
Formula 1
Marcin Budkowski spoke to 'over half' the F1 grid before choosing Cadillac

Graeme Lowdon's shock Cadillac exit wasn't a "mutual decision" - Dan Towriss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Graeme Lowdon's shock Cadillac exit wasn't a "mutual decision" - Dan Towriss

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news

What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Formula 1
What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Sheldon Haudenschild 'proves it' in Knoxville Nationals prelim

Sprint Car
Sheldon Haudenschild 'proves it' in Knoxville Nationals prelim

Kasey Kahne is as passionate and competitive as ever at Knoxville Nationals

Sprint Car
Kasey Kahne is as passionate and competitive as ever at Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Nationals feature hasn't had a lead change in three years

Sprint Car
Knoxville Nationals feature hasn't had a lead change in three years

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov
Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Stuart Codling
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
View more