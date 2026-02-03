Skip to main content

Formula 1 Williams launch

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Cadillac has teased a new Tommy Hilfiger merchandise collection launching 5 February ahead of the team's livery reveal

Lydia Mee
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac has teased a new merchandise line with Tommy Hilfiger, which will be released on 5 February ahead of the team's livery unveiling on 8 February.

Tommy Hilfiger partnered with the American team in June 2025, prior to Cadillac joining Formula 1 as the 11th team from 2026 onwards. "Cadillac has a proud and storied racing history as far back as 1950 when they began competing at Le Mans at World Championship Level," said Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Graeme Lowdon at the time.

"Tommy has known Formula 1 for a long time. It's the pinnacle of motorsport, like Cadillac is for luxury automobiles. Cadillac's brand values are bold, sophisticated, and optimistic. That was a natural fit with the Tommy Hilfiger brand. Combining this offers an ambitious, confident outlook. The chemistry, vision, and passion felt right from the start. Racing is about passion and desire to win."

 

Hilfiger added: "These two iconic American brands come together with a colorful history in visual culture. I love racing's iconic graphics. The uniforms are very cool with patches, logos, and team names. It's rich in design territory. We had insight into the Cadillac team's design direction; it will look incredible across the collections.

"I didn’t see that coming in the earlier years. Formula 1 was automobiles and cars coming from Europe. Building out fanwear with our iconic prep with Cadillac's bold racing and motorsport motifs is an exciting playground to push the boundaries."

As the team prepares to line up on the grid for its first grand prix in Australia on 8 March, it will release its first Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac line on 5 February before the livery is teased in Times Square, New York, from 6 February. The car's design will then be revealed in a TV advert during the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February.

