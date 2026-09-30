Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

Esteban Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026

How Carlos Sainz bounced back from the most difficult moment of his F1 career

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How Carlos Sainz bounced back from the most difficult moment of his F1 career

FIA and ACO announce 10-year WEC deal after rumours about possible split

WEC
WEC
Fuji
FIA and ACO announce 10-year WEC deal after rumours about possible split

NASCAR indefinitely suspends Chad Bryant and another crew member over Corey Heim fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR indefinitely suspends Chad Bryant and another crew member over Corey Heim fight

Portugal to drop off 2027 WRC calendar

WRC
WRC
Rally Portugal
Portugal to drop off 2027 WRC calendar
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Bottas reveals a figure that shows how crucial Cadillac’s brake cooling fix is, following reliability trouble

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Cadillac has reduced its front brake temperature by 100C, Valtteri Bottas has revealed, curing one of the nascent Formula 1 team’s Achilles’ heels.

Brake overheating has been a major issue with the MAC-26, forcing Bottas into retirement in Hungary, Monaco and Austria, with the problem also taking Sergio Perez out of the Red Bull Ring race.

On top of this, the overheating meant Cadillac drivers had to nurse the issue throughout the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

The squad updated its inlet scoop and aperture surfaces at the Hungaroring, which did little to alleviate the problem, but the upgraded cooling inlet and exit duct profiles introduced at the Azerbaijan GP have been more successful.

When asked by Motorsport.com how the fix was working, Bottas replied: “Good, we've reduced about 100 degrees of brake temperature, based on numbers from the previous spec, so that gives us more margin, for sure.” The hot Sepang circuit could now be a litmus test this weekend.

Meanwhile, Perez described Ferrari’s ADUO 2 power unit upgrade as being worth “just a tenth and a half”.

“Not quite the step we needed, but everything counts,” he added.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Perhaps Cadillac’s new recruits will contribute to bigger steps for next year. Last weekend, the team announced three signings in the engineering field – former Red Bull chief designer Craig Skinner, former Aston Martin deputy tech chief Eric Blandin, and aerodynamicist Tim Lean, who has worked at top teams McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari. 

Skinner is now Cadillac’s chief development engineer, Blandin has become its head of aerodynamics, and Lean has joined as chief engineer for aerodynamics modelling and simulation.

“The team is showing how serious they are and how committed they are into Formula 1,” Perez commented. “They are great hires, they are people that are really going to push our team forward. Don't forget that it's just our first season, so this car is very basic, so I have a big hope on next year that we will definitely be moving forward.

“With Craig I've worked and he was really good in the Red Bull organisation, he was very important there.

“Actually he made a very big difference with my floor; I remember coming into Baku when we were struggling with the entry stability, he figured out a packer into the floor, and it transformed my balance and my car. Unfortunately the floor was destroyed after the race with the crash of Carlos [Sainz], and I never got to race it again, but it was a really good step, so he's someone that is really good and understands what are my needs.”

In the meantime, Perez very much expects Cadillac to struggle at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, based on Sepang’s sweeping corners.

“I'm not looking forward to Malaysia,” he said. “I think we will be back to our reality.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

“I fear something bad is going to happen soon” – 2026 F1 cars are “too dangerous”, Sergio Perez warns

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
“I fear something bad is going to happen soon” – 2026 F1 cars are “too dangerous”, Sergio Perez warns

Esteban Ocon: “I’m one of the best, and I’m not afraid to say it”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon: “I’m one of the best, and I’m not afraid to say it”

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
More from
Valtteri Bottas

How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
Canadian GP
You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas
More from
Cadillac F1 Team

Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'

Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

WEC
WEC WEC
Fuji
Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

Esteban Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026

Feature

Discover prime content

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying