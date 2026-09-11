The Cadillac Formula 1 team has been handed two fines after Sergio Perez was found to be speeding in the pitlane during the first free practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The Mexican driver was caught exceeding the mandatory 80km/h pitlane speed limit on two separate occasions during the opening session of the weekend.

The FIA stewards issued the following penalties to the American outfit for breaching Article B1.6.3a.i of the FIA F1 regulations. The first offence resulted in a fine of €700 when Perez was clocked at 86.7km/h, exceeding the limit by 6.7km/h. The second offence resulted in a heavier penalty of €1000 after Perez was recorded travelling at 96.7km/h, exceeding the limit by 16.7km/h.

This comes amid a difficult debut season for Cadillac. As the outfit works to adjust to the championship, it has faced significant reliability issues. Perez currently sits 23rd in the drivers' standings and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas is 22nd, both on zero points.

The first practice session in Madrid also marked the first time the drivers took to the Madring circuit. Built around the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre and the nearby Valdebebas district, the venue operates a semi-street circuit layout.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The track features a mix of tight zones and high-speed straights as well as the banked, sweeping curve called "La Monumental".

"The track itself is a proper race track, from what I've seen," Perez told the media ahead of the race weekend. "I haven't been on the circuit yet, but from what I've seen on the simulator, it's a proper track.

"It's a bit scary, I'll say. It reminds me a bit of Jeddah. Good, proper track, really happy to be here, and I think the atmosphere here is going to be one of the best."

The 36-year-old put in the 21st fastest time during FP1, only ahead of Bottas.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday