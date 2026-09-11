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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

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Cadillac hit with two fines after Sergio Perez FP1 infringements in Madrid

Cadillac has been fined twice after Sergio Perez was caught exceeding the pitlane speed limit during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Sergio Pérez, Cadillac

Sergio Pérez, Cadillac

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has been handed two fines after Sergio Perez was found to be speeding in the pitlane during the first free practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The Mexican driver was caught exceeding the mandatory 80km/h pitlane speed limit on two separate occasions during the opening session of the weekend.

The FIA stewards issued the following penalties to the American outfit for breaching Article B1.6.3a.i of the FIA F1 regulations. The first offence resulted in a fine of €700 when Perez was clocked at 86.7km/h, exceeding the limit by 6.7km/h. The second offence resulted in a heavier penalty of €1000 after Perez was recorded travelling at 96.7km/h, exceeding the limit by 16.7km/h.

This comes amid a difficult debut season for Cadillac. As the outfit works to adjust to the championship, it has faced significant reliability issues. Perez currently sits 23rd in the drivers' standings and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas is 22nd, both on zero points. 

The first practice session in Madrid also marked the first time the drivers took to the Madring circuit. Built around the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre and the nearby Valdebebas district, the venue operates a semi-street circuit layout. 

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The track features a mix of tight zones and high-speed straights as well as the banked, sweeping curve called "La Monumental".

"The track itself is a proper race track, from what I've seen," Perez told the media ahead of the race weekend. "I haven't been on the circuit yet, but from what I've seen on the simulator, it's a proper track.

"It's a bit scary, I'll say. It reminds me a bit of Jeddah. Good, proper track, really happy to be here, and I think the atmosphere here is going to be one of the best."

The 36-year-old put in the 21st fastest time during FP1, only ahead of Bottas.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

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