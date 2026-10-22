Formula 1 United States GP

Cadillac reveals date for F1 engine factory debut, thanks drivers for being “patient”

Charlotte-based power unit plant set to open before Christmas

Ben Vinel

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 4:01 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

General Motors president Mark Reuss presents Cadillac's one-off shakedown F1 livery for Barcelona

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac has revealed its Formula 1 engine factory will open on 18 December.

General Motors was approved by the FIA in 2025 as a power unit supplier from the 2029 season onwards, hence the construction of new F1 engine facilities at the manufacturer’s base in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We're opening our whole engine factory, if you will, in Charlotte, North Carolina on 18 December,” General Motors president Mark Reuss announced in a conference at Autosport Business Exchange in New York. “So that's coming really well.”

General Motors now has another couple of years to design its own power unit, though the timing may be suboptimal – FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has committed to F1 switching back to V8 engines – potentially running on sustainable fuel with a smaller share of electric power – by 2031. In that case, GM’s powertrain would get two seasons in action at best, potentially just one if the switch is brought forward to 2030.

In the meantime, Cadillac is running customer Ferrari power units, and the team’s maiden season has been tricky thus far. It is the only outfit yet to score a point in 2026, and the MAC-26 has qualified slowest of all at the last four rounds.

Read Also:

“You know, we’re not here to finish last, so we’ve got to follow through and build this team, build the powertrain and build the car, like we did in GTP,” Reuss said. “That takes a little more time here, because this is a place where we've never raced. You’ve got to get the right people with the right engineers and the right drivers, and we’ve got to get that process really going, and it's logarithmic, it's not linear.”

Veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been bringing invaluable experience in that context, but they have also been recording their worst career results.

“You can't win every race – no one can win every race – so when it happens, when they have a day that is unfortunate, or mistakes were made, they move on from that race and perfect their craft – whether it's with the car or themselves, or their physicality, or whatever that is – and they drive for that perfection,” Reuss said.

“Both of these gentlemen in the race for us do that, and they really understand what it takes and the process. I'm very, very happy that they're patient with us, to be honest; that takes a special person.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut





On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1



Formula 1



Formula 1



Brazilian GP



2 h



On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Valtteri Bottas





Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’





Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"





You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas



Formula 1



Canadian GP



You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas

More from

Cadillac F1 Team





Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"





Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss



FIA F2



FIA F2



Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss





Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news





Spire claims Joe Gibbs Racing is now seeking nearly $150m in damages



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 3 min



Spire claims Joe Gibbs Racing is now seeking nearly $150m in damages





Inception Racing switches to Corvette for 2027 IMSA GTD season



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 8 min



Inception Racing switches to Corvette for 2027 IMSA GTD season





Cadillac reveals date for F1 engine factory debut, thanks drivers for being “patient”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



9 min



Cadillac reveals date for F1 engine factory debut, thanks drivers for being “patient”





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR

Feature

Discover prime content





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe