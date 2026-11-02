Formula 1 Mexican GP

Cadillac to investigate high-speed Mexico GP failure that led to angry Valtteri Bottas reaction

Valtteri Bottas was audibly frustrated by the incident, which team principal Marcin Budkowski has vowed to investigate

Ewan Gale

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 5:30 PM

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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing crash

Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images

Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Marcin Budkowski has vowed to ensure accidents like the one that ended Valtteri Bottas' Mexico Grand Prix "do not happen again".

Bottas was at top speed entering Turn 1 on lap 46 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rogriguez when his front-left suspension collapsed as he hit the brakes, sending the Finn into a slide and into the TecPro barrier.

Such was the damage caused, the former F1 race winner remained in his MAC-26 while he regained his breath and a red flag was thrown to suspend the race while marshals began repairing the barriers.

In team radio that has since been posted on social media, Bottas - clearly agitated - repeatedly shouts expletives before being asked by race engineer John Howard if he was ok. "F**k no," was the response of the former Williams, Mercedes, and Alfa Romeo driver.

After a trip to the medical centre, where he was given the all-clear, Bottas was excused from media duties. But in Cadillac's post-race media debrief, he explained: “It was a big impact going into Turn 1, but thankfully I’m OK.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Thank you to the medical team for checking me over and to everyone who helped at the scene. It is a testament to the hard work the FIA has put in over many years to make our sport as safe as possible.

“We need to work through everything thoroughly as a team to understand exactly what happened, and make sure we learn from it. We had a strong opening lap and made up some places, so it’s disappointing not to finish another race. We’ll regroup now and focus on continuing to make progress in Sao Paulo next week.”

Bottas and team-mate Sergio Perez have suffered from numerous reliability failures across Cadillac's maiden F1 campaign, albeit they have been far less dangerous, with both drivers able to either pull into the pit garage to retire or stop on track.

Pointing to the severity of this issue in the same debrief, however, Budkowski said: “Everyone is relieved that Valtteri is OK after the incident on lap 46. We will fully investigate the cause of this failure and ensure such accidents do not happen again."

Perez racks up 300 F1 races with positive showing

On the other side of the garage, Perez put on a promising display for the team in front of his home crowd as he notched up his 300th race start in F1.

The Mexican had made his way up to 13th in the opening stages on merit and was able to hold off those behind him, though a slow pitstop and a later pitlane speeding penalty - attributed to a software issue - ultimately derailed what had been a strong showing.

“Taking the positives, it was our most competitive weekend in terms of relative pace and very encouraging to see both drivers fighting in the pack," insisted Budkowski.

Dan Towriss, Cadillac Racing, Marcin Budkowski, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"They both had great starts, especially Checo, who had phenomenal first laps after both starts and was running up into P13 at one stage. We had some equipment issues in both pitstops which cost both drivers time and positions on track.

“Congratulations to Checo on his historic 300th Grand Prix start - it has been such a memorable week for him and the whole team at his home race."

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