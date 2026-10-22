Formula 1 United States GP

Cadillac unveils $222,500 Sergio Perez special-edition ahead of 300th F1 start

Cadillac has unveiled an exclusive Sergio Perez edition of its 682hp Escalade-V ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 9:26 AM

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Car manufacturer Cadillac has launched a special edition Escalade-V in the name of its Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez. Just 11 will be made, in celebration of the driver's race number.

Aptly named the Escalade-V Checo Perez Edition, the SUV is now on sale in dealers throughout Mexico with a purchase rice of 4,099,000 pesos - or around $222,500. This is roughly 250,000 pesos more than the standard version currently for sale in the country.

So what do you get apart from an F1 driver's name scribbled somewhere on the bodywork?

As you would expect, the changes are mostly cosmetic, with the Escalade and V-Series badges finished in black, plus a monochrome Cadillac logo mirroring the colours of the MAC-26 F1 car. The grille and door handles are illuminated, and lifting the bonnet will reveal a carbon fibre engine cover.

Wheels are 24-inch Satin Graphite units.

The interior also gets a minor makeover, with sports pedals and trim coloured in the same monochrome theme as the team. Two numbered plaques on the B-pillar and centre console tell you which of the 11 you have purchased, and Perez's signature sat next to the number reminds you why you made the purchase in the first place.

From a performance point of view, nothing changes at all. The 6.2-litre V8 still comes supercharged to the tune of 682hp and 653lb-ft of torque, which is sent through a 10-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. 60mph comes and goes in 4.4 seconds - not quite as fast as an F1 car, but plenty for road use.

The launch comes ahead of Perez’s home race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, which follows this weekend’s round in Austin. It will be his 300th grand prix start.

But the 36-year-old has hinted that the end of his F1 career is getting closer. Speaking to Mexican broadcaster Televisa this week, he said Cadillac’s project “requires more time than I initially thought”.

“I think giving a specific number [of years] is difficult, but it won’t be much longer,” Perez said. “What really holds me back [from continuing] is my kids.”

He added: “I want to finish my time in Formula 1 on a high note, and all I can say is that we will know when [I retire] soon.”

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