Formula 1 United States GP
Cadillac unveils $222,500 Sergio Perez special-edition ahead of 300th F1 start
Cadillac has unveiled an exclusive Sergio Perez edition of its 682hp Escalade-V ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 9:26 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
Car manufacturer Cadillac has launched a special edition Escalade-V in the name of its Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez. Just 11 will be made, in celebration of the driver's race number.
Aptly named the Escalade-V Checo Perez Edition, the SUV is now on sale in dealers throughout Mexico with a purchase rice of 4,099,000 pesos - or around $222,500. This is roughly 250,000 pesos more than the standard version currently for sale in the country.
So what do you get apart from an F1 driver's name scribbled somewhere on the bodywork?
As you would expect, the changes are mostly cosmetic, with the Escalade and V-Series badges finished in black, plus a monochrome Cadillac logo mirroring the colours of the MAC-26 F1 car. The grille and door handles are illuminated, and lifting the bonnet will reveal a carbon fibre engine cover.
Wheels are 24-inch Satin Graphite units.
The interior also gets a minor makeover, with sports pedals and trim coloured in the same monochrome theme as the team. Two numbered plaques on the B-pillar and centre console tell you which of the 11 you have purchased, and Perez's signature sat next to the number reminds you why you made the purchase in the first place.
From a performance point of view, nothing changes at all. The 6.2-litre V8 still comes supercharged to the tune of 682hp and 653lb-ft of torque, which is sent through a 10-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. 60mph comes and goes in 4.4 seconds - not quite as fast as an F1 car, but plenty for road use.
The launch comes ahead of Perez’s home race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, which follows this weekend’s round in Austin. It will be his 300th grand prix start.
But the 36-year-old has hinted that the end of his F1 career is getting closer. Speaking to Mexican broadcaster Televisa this week, he said Cadillac’s project “requires more time than I initially thought”.
“I think giving a specific number [of years] is difficult, but it won’t be much longer,” Perez said. “What really holds me back [from continuing] is my kids.”
He added: “I want to finish my time in Formula 1 on a high note, and all I can say is that we will know when [I retire] soon.”
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Ferrari reveals blueprint-style livery for United States GP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Sergio Perez: Debut Cadillac season "without a doubt one of my best years"
Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’
“Am I confident? Probably not” – The unprecedented challenge Singapore is throwing at F1 drivers
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
“Am I confident? Probably not” – The unprecedented challenge Singapore is throwing at F1 drivers
More from
Cadillac F1 Team
Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss
FIA F2
FIA F2
Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Latest news
Marc Marquez targeting “as close to 37 points as possible” at Aprilia-friendly Phillip Island
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
54 min
Marc Marquez targeting “as close to 37 points as possible” at Aprilia-friendly Phillip Island
Porsche's IMSA GTP programme set to end: Could Penske switch to Cadillac?
WEC
WEC WEC
Losail
1 h
Porsche's IMSA GTP programme set to end: Could Penske switch to Cadillac?
“It will be so sad” - MotoGP riders lament loss of Phillip Island
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
2 h
“It will be so sad” - MotoGP riders lament loss of Phillip Island
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
16 h
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
Feature
Discover prime content
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe