Formula 1 Singapore GP
Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’
Valtteri Bottas was hopeful Cadillac’s brake issues were a thing of a past, but there were further worrying signs in the Singapore GP
Ben Vinel Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 2:41 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas was again hindered by Cadillac’s well-documented brake issues in Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, although the veteran has described the problem as “almost solved”.
Brake overheating has been an issue throughout the season on the MAC-26, causing four retirements on top of the occasional loss of performance due to the required management.
F1’s new team brought upgrades to Hungary and Azerbaijan in order to fix the problem, with the latter decreasing brake temperature by 100C as per Bottas. However, it wasn’t enough for a trouble-free race in Singapore, where management again played a key role.
“I had to start increasing lift-and-coast on lap two,” Bottas revealed. “Eventually things stabilized and I didn't need to do any lift-and-coast for a while, then it came back.”
However, when asked if this race had been a test for the brake upgrades, the Cadillac driver nuanced his stance: “We finished with both cars. It required management, but I would imagine most teams will need to do some kind of management here.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
“I think the problem is almost solved. We should be good for the rest of the year, and obviously next year's design should be quite a bit different.”
The lift-and-coast doesn’t justify Bottas’ dismal pace at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the Finn very nearly lapped by team-mate Sergio Perez – his deficit was 96 seconds under the chequered flag, equating to a 1.6s loss per lap on average.
Bottas was at a loss to explain it. “No pace at all in the first stint, like, talking about a second a lap,” he lamented. “Pretty much the same story all through the race.
“I was getting all the feedback from the team, like where I could potentially try and gain lap time. I was trying everything I could. If I'm lacking pace on the entry or mid-corner then I can do that, but then I lose in the exit or some other phase of the corner.
“So, yeah, a bit of an odd one. The only thing I can say is the ride was really poor today, like a step change from something. So, we'll have a look.”
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
And Bottas is not feeling much more optimistic for next week’s United States Grand Prix. “We know it's going to be another difficult one, but hopefully better than here,” he said. “It somehow feels like we underperformed here a bit, like, we were way off the pace in the race.”
Sergio Perez might actually disagree with that statement, even after finishing 48 seconds adrift of Fernando Alonso in Singapore.
“We were very strong with the pace that we had today,” the Mexican said. “We were very solid out there. Operationally, it's the only thing that matters at the moment, and the team has done a really good job. We can be pleased with that.
“We are just lacking a second, a second and a half, to be in the mix. We had for the entire first stint the Astons behind. We are just lacking that second in the car, and then we can start to mix with the others.”
Cadillac has another six grands prix to potentially score its first top-10 finish, and therefore not end its maiden F1 season point-less.
Read Also:
Formula 1Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ben Vinel
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 h
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
‘I’ll put a pillow under his butt’ – How Toto Wolff wants to solve Kimi Antonelli’s track limits problem
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
‘I’ll put a pillow under his butt’ – How Toto Wolff wants to solve Kimi Antonelli’s track limits problem
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Valtteri Bottas completes three-day jungle ride to Singapore GP: "Your mind starts to play games at night"
Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas
Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas
You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas
Formula 1
Canadian GP
You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas
More from
Cadillac F1 Team
“I fear something bad is going to happen soon” – 2026 F1 cars are “too dangerous”, Sergio Perez warns
Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
“I fear something bad is going to happen soon” – 2026 F1 cars are “too dangerous”, Sergio Perez warns
Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'
Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Latest news
Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
5 min
Cadillac’s F1 brakes are still a problem: ‘I had to lift and coast on lap two’
Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
54 min
Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia
Palou pushes IndyCar’s IR-28 chassis to the limit in rugged Sebring test
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 1 h
Palou pushes IndyCar’s IR-28 chassis to the limit in rugged Sebring test
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
1 h
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Stuart Codling
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe