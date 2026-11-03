Formula 1 Mexican GP

Rafa Camara to debut in F1 Brazil GP as Esteban Ocon out at Haas

Rafa Camara will make his Formula 1 debut with Haas in Brazil as Esteban Ocon will sit out the remainder of 2026

Filip Cleeren

Edited: Nov 3, 2026, 8:46 PM

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Rafael Camara joins Haas F1 Team for 2027

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The Haas F1 Team has decided Esteban Ocon will not race again for the squad, with 2027 debutant Rafa Camara getting an early debut this weekend on home soil. Following increasingly strained relations between Ocon and the team, a heated argument in Mexico proved the final straw that made team principal Ayao Komatsu decide to bench the Frenchman.

Ferrari junior Camara, who had already been signed by Haas to replace Ocon for 2027, will take the wheel of the VF-26 at Interlagos.

"We have now notified Esteban Ocon that he will not return to a race seat with TGR Haas F1 Team this season," Komatsu explained.

"Such decisions are never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City - but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward. The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter, and we will continue to respect the private nature of closed-door situations."

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