Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up Next / Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team has found its “North Star”
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Canadian GP: F1’s latest technical images from the Montreal pitlane

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Ferrari SF-23 rear suspension

A look at the Ferrari SF-23’s rear end, including the rear suspension and driveshaft fairings, the single pillar rear wing mount, and the double mouse house in the diffuser’s sidewall. Also note the upper beam wing element which straddles the width of the rear wing assembly and sits atop the crash structure, rather than being mounted to the side of it as many other teams opt to do.

Alpine A523 front wing

Alpine A523 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine’s front wing upper flap with a notch in the trailing edge may make a return for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the team has numerous options at its disposal to test during free practice.

Aston Martin AMR23 front wing

Aston Martin AMR23 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another look at the front wing most recently introduced by Aston Martin, which features a revised flap design, with a shorter chord length but wider distribution across the span, whilst the endplate junction is also set up to produce more outwash too.

Aston Martin AMR23 front wing detail

Aston Martin AMR23 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closer look at the flap and endplate juncture on the AMR23’s front wing, whereby the last three flaps are now turned outward to help improve the wing’s outwash capabilities.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A Red Bull mechanic installs a Kiel probe rake on the side of the RB19’s airbox which will collect data during FP1.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A great view of the floor’s leading edge on the RB19, which not only shows off its contours but also the various geometrical nuances of the strakes too.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The DRS flap open on the RB19 with the circular probe being used to check compliance.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An alternative angle compared to the one we are used to seeing of the RB19’s floor edge shows how the C-shaped forward section of the edge wing sits above the similarly shaped floor cutout. Also note the small, perforated Gurney above the section just ahead of this.

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Ferrari SF-23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari with its single pillar, spoon-shaped rear wing arrangement, with the upper tip section of the endplate sawn-off too.

Mercedes W14 front detail

Mercedes W14 front detail

Photo by: Uncredited

This shot of the Mercedes W14 chassis without the nose in place shows the original inboard anchor points for the upper wishbone arms, which are now mounted on top of the chassis.

Mercedes W14 brake drum detail

Mercedes W14 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A straight-on view of the Mercedes W14’s front brake assembly shows how teams displace the end fence away from the drum in order to aid both aerodynamically and capture cool air between it and the tyre’s sidewall for the main inlet.

Mercedes W14 rear detail

Mercedes W14 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The spoon-shaped rear wing being employed by Mercedes is set up without a Gurney, but one could be added to the upper flap’s trailing edge if more balance is sought. Also note the more conventional endplate cutout has been deployed.

Alpine A523 nose and front wing detail

Alpine A523 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A closer look at the Alpine front wing with the upper flap notch.

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Meanwhile, this is how it looks from behind the wing, with a section of metal inserted into the flap’s trailing edge to help maintain rigidity.

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Alpine A523 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, here’s the A523’s regular upper flap arrangement, without the notch in the trailing edge.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the internal disc fairing on the Alfa Romeo C43 which is used to help manage the airflow’s passage and heat transfer.

Alpine A523 rear detail

Alpine A523 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has two different rear wing specifications installed on its cars ready for Free Practice, as it assesses the load required for the circuit. Notably this variant has the curtailed upper tip section, which requires a more robust bracket to connect it to the mainplane section of the endplate.

Alpine A523 rear detail

Alpine A523 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The other rear wing being tested by Alpine has a much narrower spoon section in the centre of the mainplane and you’ll note the curvature of the upper flap and tip section.

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin has a significant update package in Canada, including new sidepod bodywork and a new floor. The rear wing installed on the AMR23 features a trailing edge trim on the upper flap, which is a solution we’ve seen it employ already this season.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C43’s rear brake duct without the outer drum in place shows both the pipework used to deliver cool air to the caliper and the fairing that surrounds the disc.

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

This angle of the SF-23’s front wing shows the concerted effort being made to recreate the outwash that this current set of regulations was trying to reduce. Also note the Gurney flap added to the inboard trailing edge of the upper flap.

Mercedes W14 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W14 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A rare glimpse at the underside of the front wing, which has been simplified under these new regulations, with teams unable to use the likes of guide strakes to manoeuvre the airflow’s passage. In Mercedes’ case though it has detached the three rearward flaps in the endplate junction, with just thin straps left to connect the sections.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: 'Animal' Alonso deserves F1 victory if Red Bull trips up

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team has found its “North Star”
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
How Williams has overhauled its FW45 F1 car

How Williams has overhauled its FW45 F1 car

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Williams has overhauled its FW45 F1 car How Williams has overhauled its FW45 F1 car

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Latest news

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe