Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Next / Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call
Formula 1 News

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction

By:

Williams boss Jost Capito says that Formula 1 teams can’t wait solely for FIA regulations to steer them towards future sustainability targets, and have to pursue their own initiatives.

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction

Capito was speaking on Wednesday as the Grove team launched its own sustainability programme, with a clear target of becoming climate positive by 2030.

The Williams Racing Sustainability Strategy has been put together with the support of outside specialists. The team intends to tackle a wide range of areas, including cutting carbon emissions from transport and personnel travel and at its own base, reducing waste, and creating its own energy.

As part of the process it has become the first individual team to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, thus following in the footsteps of the F1 organisation.

In November 2019 F1 announced plans for the sport to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

Asked about the potential role of FIA regulations in achieving sustainability goals – such as the eventual ban on power-consuming wind tunnels that has been proposed – Capito said that teams should pursue their own paths as well as supporting wider initiatives in the sport.

“I'm sure these discussions will come up,” he said. “But we are not sitting there and waiting until these discussions come up.

"We make our way. That's why we developed over six months our own strategy with quite intelligent people, not just inside us, but also having experts outside Williams Racing who supported us in developing this strategy.

“And it was quite eye-opening the view they had, and what can be done. We're not just sitting there and waiting until regulations come. I think we as Williams Racing, we want to put an initiative to be in our own destiny and want to move forward. The wind tunnels for sure will come up.”

Read Also:

Jost Capito, Williams CEO

Jost Capito, Williams CEO

Photo by: FIA Pool

"If we have the plan to be there in 2030, we have to push now"

Capito also acknowledged that all of the sport’s stakeholders have a role to play in achieving their shared sustainability goals. For example, F1 teams also rely on the existing power infrastructure at the race circuits they visit.

“There are areas where we have an influence and areas where we need the support of organisations like the promoter, the organiser, FOM, FIA, whatever," he said. "And it's not all in place right now.

“This is why we said the objective is for 2030. But this is why we need to start now. If we have the plan to be there in 2030, we have to push now and to start with these programmes now and not just wait until everything is there.

“There has to be one step after the other and that has to be established. And we are not there by far, we are not there right now.

"It's very ambitious to get there, but based on the information we have, and what we do, we can get there.”

shares
comments

Related video

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

Previous article

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

Next article

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call Turkish GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call

Williams needs a ‘bit of a think’ over inters struggles says Russell Turkish GP
Formula 1

Williams needs a ‘bit of a think’ over inters struggles says Russell

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Williams More from
Williams
Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’ Turkish GP
Formula 1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"
Formula 1

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Trending Today

Ricciardo says Verstappen qualifying tactics not "fair"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo says Verstappen qualifying tactics not "fair"

Pitstop times compared: Formula 1, NASCAR, WEC and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pitstop times compared: Formula 1, NASCAR, WEC and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
3 h
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Latest news

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide Grand Prix F1 track

Wolff: Turkey F1 win shows Bottas’s "vital role" in both title races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Turkey F1 win shows Bottas’s "vital role" in both title races

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: We had to trust Vettel on F1 slick tyre call

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.