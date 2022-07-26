Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Formula 1 News

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito

Williams Formula 1 team boss Jost Capito says that Logan Sargeant putting himself into contention for a 2023 seat by winning the F2 title would "a great headache" to have.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito

The Grove outfit has been widely tipped to take Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri on a loan deal next season as replacement for Nicholas Latifi.

However, the team's own protege Sargeant has enjoyed a recent surge in form, winning the F2 feature races in both Britain and Austria, as well as finishing second in Baku.

The American lost some momentum with a frustrating weekend in France after earning his second pole of the season, but he still lies third in the championship, 55 points behind Felipe Drugovich.

Should he ultimately win the title, he won't be able to continue in the category in 2023, leaving Williams to find a new role for him.

"It would be a great headache, wouldn't it?," said Capito when asked about Sargeant's prospects.

"I've had worse ones. Of course, we are impressed. You know, it's his first season in F2. We didn't put any pressure on him. So he has the time to develop, and he's really impressed us with how fast he has got to grips with the car, about the tyre management and getting results.

"How he got the pole [in France] was really impressive. He will be in an F1 car in the future, I'm absolutely convinced."

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Photo by: Williams

Capito stressed that it was too early to make plans for Sargeant.

"For example, he needs the superlicence points. And for that he has to finish in the top five in the championship. In the moment, it looks good.

"But you know, you can always get the other way pretty quickly. So it's quite tricky to take early decisions on something on a F2 driver as long as the season is not over. So that's part of the decision making, of course."

Read Also:

Williams has already deployed one of its rookie FP1 slots this year, with Nyck de Vries driving in Spain, and Capito indicated that Sargeant has already earned a slot.

"I think that would be obvious. We haven't announced yet. Our young driver academy is working very well. We had three good results recently. Logan won the last two races and he set the car on pole [in France], so I think he deserves to get into the car."

Capito also indicated that Williams would be willing to take another team's driver on loan – such as Piastri – but only if it was the optimum overall choice.

"I think if that was the best for us, then we would consider that. If it's not the best, if we have another, better solution, we will go for the better solution.

"I think we've got various options. And that's the options we are thinking about as well. And we will finally go for what we believe is the best for the team. But it's too early to get into details, because we're not there yet."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Previous article

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Mystery debris not to blame for Norris' French GP struggles French GP
Formula 1

Mystery debris not to blame for Norris' French GP struggles

Vettel: Stroll braking at final F1 corner “caught me by surprise” French GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll braking at final F1 corner “caught me by surprise”

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant's bid for Williams F1 seat "a great headache" - Capito

Williams Formula 1 team boss Jost Capito says that Logan Sargeant putting himself into contention for a 2023 seat by winning the F2 title would "a great headache" to have.

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes safety is “a very easy card to stand behind” amid the row between teams over the FIA's proposed floor changes for 2023.

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022

Ferrari sees no reason why it cannot win the remaining 10 Formula 1 races this season to help save its world championship ambitions.

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says the latest saga involving former sponsor Rich Energy and a British Superbike team came as no surprise to him.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
7 h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.