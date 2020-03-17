Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey apologises to F1 fans over Australian GP cancellation

shares
comments
Carey apologises to F1 fans over Australian GP cancellation
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 10:04 AM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has apologised to fans for the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix and the opening races of the year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With F1's bid to push on with the season opener having ended in controversy, when the event was cancelled following a McLaren team member contracting the virus, the campaign has been put on hold.

F1's chiefs faced criticisms for their handling of the events in Australia, where a lack of communication meant fans were already queuing at the gates before they were told the GP had been called off.

But despite the unhappiness about how things were handled, Carey said at the weekend that he felt F1 had made the 'right decisions' in how it dealt with the events.

Now, in an open letter to fans, Carey has apologised for what has happened.

"First and foremost, our priority is the health and safety of the fans, teams, and organisations of Formula 1, as well as wider society," he said.

"We apologise to those fans affected by the cancellation in Australia, as well as the postponement of the other races to date.

"These decisions are being made by Formula 1, the FIA, and our local promoters in rapidly changing and evolving circumstances, but we believe they are the right and necessary ones.

"We also want to extend our thoughts to those already affected, including those in the Formula 1 family."

Read Also:

F1 has already postponed races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China, while both the Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix are in doubt.

But with governments predicting that the coronavirus situation may not improve for several months, it is possible F1 will not restart for a while.

Carey said that F1 would only get going again when it was convinced there were no risks to anyone involved.

"We recognise everyone wants to know what comes next for Formula 1 in 2020," he said. "We cannot provide specific answers today given the fluidity of the situation.

"However, we plan to get the 2020 championship season underway as soon as it's safe to do so. We are engaging with experts and officials on a daily basis as we evaluate how we go forward in the next few months. We will keep you updated and provide details as soon as possible on Formula1.com."

Next article
Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

Previous article

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
44 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

21m
2
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

3
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

4
Formula Renault

Asia: Series Zhuhai summary

5
Formula 1

Tech insight: The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest videos

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Latest news

Carey apologises to F1 fans over Australian GP cancellation
F1

Carey apologises to F1 fans over Australian GP cancellation

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves
F1

Renault not ruling out Vettel if Ricciardo leaves

Rivals should trust FIA on Ferrari engine settlement - Leclerc
F1

Rivals should trust FIA on Ferrari engine settlement - Leclerc

Alfa Romeo: It would've been "unfair" to race without McLaren
F1

Alfa Romeo: It would've been "unfair" to race without McLaren

Tech insight: The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP
F1

Tech insight: The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.