Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1 Next / Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Formula 1 Special feature

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

Translated by:
Charles Bradley

In honour of the late Carlos Reutemann – who sadly passed away on Wednesday aged 79 after a lengthy battle with illness – here is an interview from Autosport magazine in 2014 of the Argentine remembering his first Formula 1 victory in South Africa in 1974 in his own words...

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

Race: 1974 South African GP, Kyalami
Car: Brabham BT44

After the 1974 Argentinian and Brazilian Grands Prix, some of us went to South Africa to test – there was a non-points race at Brands Hatch in between, with temperatures 30C less than in South Africa – prior to the GP there.

It was a very picturesque venue, the place where some of the teams stayed was Kyalami Ranch, near the circuit, and it had tennis courts and a swimming pool, which was terrific for the summer season.

Read Also:

During practice we were shocked by Peter Revson’s tragic accident. He practically went straight off the track aboard his Shadow at Barbecue Bend, most probably due to a technical problem. To think that some moments before we had been sharing the pool and playing tennis.

That week’s testing showed that the BT44 designed by Gordon Murray was very agile in the opposite sector of the track, and very fast down the main straight.

Niki Lauda [Ferrari] was fastest in qualifying, and I was fourth. After qualifying, [Brabham boss] Bernie Ecclestone gave me a nice surprise: I was going to use a brand-new Cosworth DFV (number 150), just received from Northampton, for the race. For a driver, nothing compared with seeing a new DFV just arrived from Cosworth; there was something special about them. I had used a new one also in Argentina that year, #154.

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44 Ford leads Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44 Ford leads Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3

Photo by: Motorsport Images

On the mornings of the races there were always doubts regarding which tyre compound to use. Bert Baldwin, from Goodyear, already accustomed to being asked this question, used to place a smiling puppet on the right-hand side of his shirt with the numbers of the recommended compounds written on it. That morning the numbers were: 07/00 86/87-07/35.

Lauda grabbed the lead at the start and I tucked in close behind. My car was very fast from Barbecue Bend to (‘flat-flat’) Jukskei until Sunset, prior to Club House, and also very fast after Leeukop, which preceded the main straight, down which the BT44 was literally flying.

I got past Lauda on lap 10 [of 78] and I edged away to take my first world championship win. About 10 laps from the end I had a lot of front-end vibration, which had worried me.

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44 Ford

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44 Ford

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The next morning, the race organisers gave out the awards in a house on the outskirts of Johannesburg, with delicious barbecued meat being served. They handed me a trophy in the shape of a woman carved from a light-green rock, with a golden chain hanging around her neck. I shared the table with Ed Alexander, of Goodyear – he was very happy that the 07/00 tyres had worked out so well.

I had taken my first F1 win, and it is the one that I most remember.

Interview by Tony Watson, first published in Autosport magazine, 6 March 2014

shares
comments
Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Previous article

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Next article

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse Jr., Wood Brothers Charlotte Race Report

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure car is not only dominant in Austria

6 h
4
Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

21 h
5
Formula 1

Renault: 2026 engines will be F1's "next battlefield"

Latest news
Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Formula 1

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

49m
Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
Formula 1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

56m
Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

1 h
Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79
Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

1 h
Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

3 h
Latest videos
The Most Shocking F1 Cheating Scandals | Secret Fuel Tank, Cutting Corners & Team Orders 05:57
Formula 1
1 h

The Most Shocking F1 Cheating Scandals | Secret Fuel Tank, Cutting Corners & Team Orders

Austria GP Review | Austria Brakes | Silverstone New Tyres 15:15
Formula 1
7 h

Austria GP Review | Austria Brakes | Silverstone New Tyres

Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing 23:21
Formula 1
10 h

Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 6, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos 03:13
Formula 1
Jul 6, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos

Trending Today

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
4 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Latest news

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.