Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

Reutemann's condition has deteriorated after he suffered further issues with haemorrhaging while in the intensive care unit of a health centre in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina.

Runner-up in the 1981 F1 world championship, Reutemann had been hospitalised on 5 May with anaemia and dehydration, but his condition worsened due to previous issues with gastrointestinal bleeding and deteriorating kidney function.

He spent 17 days in hospital, most of them in intensive care, and was moved via helicopter from Santa Fe to Rosario to continue his treatment before being discharged on 21 May.

The former Ferrari and Williams driver was hospitalised once again nine days later due to dehydration, a consequence of his anaemia, only to be placed again in intensive care on 21st June - where he has remained ever since.

Argentinian news agency Telam quoted medical sources as saying Reutemann had "small improvements, but in the last few hours the reappearance of bleeding worsened his condition".

His family has also reported that the current Senator for the province of Santa Fe is "very ill" and remains with him at the hospital.

Reutemann's current health problems are believed to be related to the liver cancer he was diagnosed with in 2017.

He underwent surgery in New York later that year to remove a tumour and has continued to struggle with his health ever since, making few public appearances.

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered the opportunity to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003, but rejected the candidacy.