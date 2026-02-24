Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

What is success for Cadillac in F1 2026?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What is success for Cadillac in F1 2026?

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Feature
F1 Academy
Feature
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Feature
MotoGP
Feature
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Carlos Sainz has urged the FIA and FOM to stay flexible with F1’s new regulations, warning that energy-harvesting demands at circuits like Melbourne and Jeddah may require fine-tuning

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has asked the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) to remain open-minded about the new regulations, arguing that some adjustments may need to be made.

Now that pre-season testing in Bahrain has come to an end, the teams are focused on the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which will take place from 6-8 March.

As everyone gets to grips with the new regulations, which feature an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, among many other major changes, Sainz was asked by Motorsport.com how much of a challenge energy harvesting will be at Albert Park in Melbourne.

"Yeah, I think Melbourne is going to be more challenging for sure. But I cannot tell you how much because I haven't run the calibrations in the simulator of what we're going to find ourselves in Melbourne with," he said in Bahrain. 

"I think in general, my message to FOM and FIA is I think the start of the year, we need to stay a bit open-minded in case the regulations that we've come up with are maybe a bit exaggerated on the amount of harvesting or deployment that we have to do through a lap, which might make some circuits OK, like potentially here, even though I still think here is not fully OK with what we're seeing so far.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

"But tracks like Melbourne or potentially Jeddah, tracks that might be more energy demanding, yeah, I think we might need to adjust a bit the regulations. 

"So fair play, it's not easy because it's such a big change that I don't think anyone knew how to predict how much downforce drag the car was going to have, what level of deployment the teams would come up with. But so far, I would say I would only ask to stay open in case we need to fine-tune or adjust to make the category and make the show better.
 
"That's my only message. I think we should stay flexible rather than committed to a certain level of energy management."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes
More from
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Carlos Sainz: Williams has recovered lost Barcelona time, but FW48 still has “quite a few” limits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz: Williams has recovered lost Barcelona time, but FW48 still has “quite a few” limits

Midfield “seconds away” as top F1 teams increase gap in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Midfield “seconds away” as top F1 teams increase gap in 2026
More from
Williams

Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Williams announces multi-year Girard-Perregaux partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Williams announces multi-year Girard-Perregaux partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Latest news

Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

What is success for Cadillac in F1 2026?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What is success for Cadillac in F1 2026?

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Feature
F1 Academy
Feature
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Prime

Discover prime content

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit
View more