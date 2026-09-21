Carlos Sainz backs bold approach for Williams junior Will Green's racing future
Carlos Sainz has advised Williams junior Will Green to take risks as he prepares to make the step from karting to single-seater racing
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Carlos Sainz has urged Williams Formula 1 junior Will Green to prioritise finding the limits over consistency as the 13-year-old prepares to graduate from karting to single-seaters.
Green was announced as a Williams Racing Academy driver in December 2024 and recently became the 2026 Karting European Championship junior champion.
Speaking in an interview conducted by the teenage karting champion, the Spanish driver detailed his approach to junior racing development, technical feedback and physical preparation.
"Don't be afraid to make mistakes. It's better to push too hard and make mistakes than try and be too conservative," Sainz said in the video on the Williams YouTube channel. "You are at the age where it's important to learn as much as possible. So, don't be scared.
"Don't be afraid to make mistakes, risk too much and go for overtakes or last-lap moves that maybe are too risky. I would say that age is the time to do it because that's when you will learn the most.
"Always try to be as close to the limit as possible. Obviously, don't do anything stupid. If you can avoid stupid mistakes, avoid stupid mistakes. But go and take risks because when they pay off, you feel a lot of confidence, and that's where your talent multiplies. You're not only talented but also confident."
The 32-year-old also reflected on his transition from karting. "I felt that going from karting to cars was quite natural to me. It didn't feel weird," he added.
"You will jump in a car one day. They will teach you how to drive with the gears, with everything. The first two laps will be strange but then your natural instinct of just pushing flat out whatever they give you will kick in and you will find a way."
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