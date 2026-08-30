Carlos Sainz: Changes in drivers’ competitiveness could be down to F1 rules era

Carlos Sainz has theorised that Formula 1 drivers’ levels of competitiveness and performance swings have been dictated by the regulation changes.

F1 underwent its biggest overhaul of rules last winter, with changes to both the chassis and engine, which moved grand prix racing away from ground-effects cars to active aero and a 50/50 balance between internal combustion and electrical power.

The changes posed an entirely new challenge to the drivers, who needed to adapt to both different car characteristics and management of power units that were hugely dissimilar to the previous era of cars that were used between 2022-25.

Sainz feels that transition has triggered the shake-up in driver competitiveness witnessed in 2026.

“Let’s start with one thing: it’s been impressive to see how much the performance balance between team-mates has changed. Not only between Antonelli and Russell, but also between Hamilton and Leclerc, and with Verstappen not being as dominant over Hadjar,” Sainz said in an exclusive interview.

“I think it’s a lesson for everyone. We’ve had confirmation that when the fundamental concept of a car changes, the competitive picture can change as well.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

“It’s something I’ve always believed: a car can suit you extremely well or it can be far from what you would ideally want, but sooner or later you have to adapt. It might take some time, but eventually you have to find a way.

“I’ve always thought that many results in Formula 1 have also been helped by the combination of being in the right place at the right time. For many years, I’ve believed there are cars that simply suit your driving style from the very first laps.”

Sainz expanded on his idea by admitting the ground-effect cars never suited his preferred driving style and he needed to learn to adapt to extract the best performance from them.

“It happened when the ground-effect regulations came in. From 2022 onwards, for four years, I was never able to drive in my natural style,” he explained.

“I adapted and still managed to achieve some good results, but I remain convinced that the Carlos who drove during the ground-effect era wasn’t the same Carlos who drove the 2021, 2020 or 2019 cars.

“I’m not saying I was slow with the ground-effect cars. I think I had some very good races during that period, both with Ferrari and Williams, but I always had to adapt to something that didn’t come as naturally to me.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, passes the beached car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I had to work harder at it, and I think it was the same for other drivers too.”

The four-time grand prix winner also felt changing teams has a similar impact – but it wasn’t necessarily a disadvantage in terms of learning to adapt to a new car or squad against a team-mate who is already established.

“At the final test of the season in Abu Dhabi [December 2018], I got into their [McLaren’s] car for the first time and immediately felt that it drove in a way that was exactly in line with what I liked,” Sainz said.

“I think during my two years with McLaren, you saw the best version of me, although I also really liked the Toro Rosso. I liked the Renault a little less, while I immediately liked the 2021 Ferrari and I always performed very well in that car.

“Then, with the arrival of the ground-effect regulations, things became more difficult, but this year, I’ve started enjoying the driving more again.

“In the end, I don’t think a team can design a car specifically around your driving style. Sometimes you just get a fortunate combination, and when that happens you feel unbeatable. You have the feeling that it’s your car.”