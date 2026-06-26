Carlos Sainz details 'world against me' feeling after Lewis Hamilton replacement at Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has opened up about the emotional roller coaster at the start of the 2024 season, when it was announced that he would be replaced by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

While reflecting on photographs from his life and career during an interview with People Magazine, the Spanish driver looked back on undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis shortly after it was confirmed he would lose his Ferrari seat.

The winter break had already delivered the news that Hamilton would leave Mercedes after a 12-year stint to join the Maranello outfit, leaving Sainz without a seat. But despite the blow of his replacement, Sainz felt he responded with one of the strongest season starts of his career.

But his momentum was abruptly halted at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he was hospitalised with appendicitis.

"I think it was not so much the appendicitis itself and having to miss a race. I think it's more the moment that it came in," Sainz said.

"It had just been announced that Lewis Hamilton would replace me in Ferrari. I had just done probably one of my best season starts, finishing third in Bahrain and driving really well all the beginning of the year.

"And suddenly, if it wasn't enough during the winter with the bad news on top of that, this happened, this had to come, and that made me miss a race. The effect that has on a championship battle, it felt like the world had been a bit against me the last few months."

While he missed the race in Jeddah for his surgery, he came back two weeks later for the Australian Grand Prix and won.

"The good thing is 10 days later, this probably gave me the grit and passion and the will to come back from this, and yeah, I came back with a win."

He added: "That's the most proud I felt as an athlete and as a human probably in my life."

Photos from Austrian GP - Friday