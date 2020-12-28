Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

shares
comments
Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers
By:
Co-author: Jose Carlos de Celis

Carlos Sainz has paid tribute to how McLaren's family atmosphere has made him thrive at the Formula 1 team but isn't worried that his new employer Ferrari will be lacking in that area.

Sainz is switching from McLaren to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel, whose expiring contract was not renewed beyond 2020.

Vettel enjoyed a strong start to life at Ferrari, but as the team went through several changes and its competitiveness started to slip, the four-time world champion started to struggle.

The arrival of Charles Leclerc in 2019 further complicated matters for Vettel, as the Monegasque's mercurial performances gradually eroded Vettel's status and level of support within the team.

Ferrari called on Sainz to replace the German in 2021 after two highly rated seasons with the resurgent McLaren, culminating in two podiums at the 2019 Brazilian GP and 2020 Italian GP.

Sainz doesn't believe Vettel's exit from Maranello is a warning sign.

"Ferrari is not a team that eats and devours its drivers," Sainz argued. "If you see Vettel's career… what driver wouldn't have wanted to spend five years at Ferrari like he has been?

"The longest I've been in a team is two years, so if Ferrari is a team that devours drivers, what are Renault, Toro Rosso and all the others?

"Alonso also spent five years at Ferrari. That doesn't seem like a team that devours drivers, but cycles.

"Of course I want to have a cycle at Ferrari, create a similar environment [to McLaren] there. I already have experience in creating a works team, and I hope I have a team equal, similar or better than the one I have at McLaren. I'm going to do my best to have it."

Read Also:

Sainz praised McLaren for making him an overall better and more consistent driver, which was reflected in the Spaniard's back-to-back sixth-place finishes in the world championship.

"A team like McLaren has allowed me to get the best version of myself as a driver," Sainz added.

"I am an improved version of what I was at Toro Rosso and Renault. I have improved in races, in starts, in qualifying, but I don't know where I am better now. It has been a continuous and probably more advanced progression than I thought.

"In McLaren I have felt more comfortable than in other places, and that stability of a two-year contract has allowed me to improve as a driver and adapt more to the car, get more performance. I'm very happy and very grateful for these two years."

Related video

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020

Previous article

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

SRFKC: Innisfil Senior class champion summary
Kart Kart / News

SRFKC: Innisfil Senior class champion summary

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success

Trending

1
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020
Formula 1

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams
Formula 1

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success
Formula 1

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"
Formula 1

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

Latest videos

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era? 08:54
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era?

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.