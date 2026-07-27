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Carlos Sainz hit with Community Note on X after Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP collision

Carlos Sainz received a Community Note on X after blaming a blue flag system issue for his Hungarian Grand Prix collision with Oscar Piastri

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has been subjected to a humbling 'Community Note' on social media platform X after explaining his collision with Oscar Piastri during the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

The incident occurred on lap 38 at the Hungaroring. McLaren's Piastri, who had taken the lead on the opening lap from his team-mate Lando Norris, was attempting to lap Sainz as the Williams driver was in his own battle for 17th position with Fernando Alonso. Sainz drifted across Piastri's racing line at Turn 2, resulting in contact between the two cars.

The FIA stewards investigated the clash and handed the Spanish driver a five-second penalty, determining that he was at fault for causing a collision. Following the race, Sainz addressed the incident on X, attributing the contact to a technical fault with the blue flag system. 

"I had a strong race, but there was an issue with the blue flag system. Oscar appeared in my blind spot when battling Fernando and we touched," he wrote. "Then I lost ground with the penalty and double-stacking under VSC [virtual safety car]. Lots of homework. We'll come back stronger!"

But X's community-driven context feature placed a corrective note on Sainz's post.

 

"The FIA stewards determined that the team informed Sainz of the blue flags for car 81 and held him fully responsible for the collision, applying a five-second penalty despite a mitigating factor of limited visibility," the 'Community Note' stated.

At the time of writing, the post had been seen over 520,000 times. "My guy, they cooking you with the community note," one person commented, while another added: "Damn, Carlos. You got a penalty and a Community Note?"

Piastri ultimately retired from the race due to a gearbox issue, and Sainz finished in 18th. Norris secured his first win of the season and was joined on the podium by Max Verstappen in second and Kimi Antonelli in third.

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