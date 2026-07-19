Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Sponsored
Misano
KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

Formula 1
Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari claims sensational maiden WRC victory

WRC
Rally Estonia
WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari claims sensational maiden WRC victory

Carlos Sainz hit with grid penalty for F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Carlos Sainz hit with grid penalty for F1 Belgian Grand Prix

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Belgian GP
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Carlos Sainz hit with grid penalty for F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 10-place grid drop is the latest setback in a troubled weekend for the Williams driver – but the effect isn't as bad as you would expect

Stuart Codling Ronald Vording
Edited:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Having outqualified Williams team-mate Alex Albon at Spa-Francorchamps, Carlos Sainz has been shuffled backwards by a 10-place grid penalty for taking on additional Formula 1 power unit components.

Limits on how many individual power units and various peripheral elements drivers can use through a season form a key pillar of Formula 1's cost-control structure. Until the 2000s, there were no such limits and it was common practice among wealthier teams to install a new engine overnight before the race.

Read Also:

That changed in 2004, when the FIA imposed a rule mandating each engine had to last a whole grand prix weekend. This philosophy has evolved into the present structure in which drivers are limited to four internal combustion engines, exhaust systems and turbochargers, and three batteries, control electronics and electric motors through the whole season.

Fitting a new control electronics module has therefore triggered the penalty, since it is his fourth of the season.

Sainz had been battling car problems all weekend before qualifying, as well as having to resolve a minor spat with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli after unintentionally blocking him during FP1. With some help from team-mate Albon, who gave him an aerodynamic 'tow' in the first qualifying session, Sainz managed to avoid elimination in that first knockout phase but Albon missed the cut by 0.007s.

In Q2 he beat Oliver Bearman's Haas to 15th on the road by an even smaller margin – 0.002s.

"It's been such a tough weekend for me," said Sainz after qualifying.

"I've been P17, P18 all weekend battling one issue with a car that we couldn't find, we couldn't solve. So I was three to five tenths off Alex in every single lap and almost fighting with the Cadillacs in all sessions every time I go out on track.

"And it's been incredibly frustrating because we couldn't see what was happening. Finally we changed a lot of things going into qualifying and the car woke up and I did pretty much what I've been doing all year.

"That is, when you do a good lap you get out of Q1 and then you get into Q2 – and with a good lap maybe you beat Bearman like two thousandths of a second. And with that, unfortunately that's your good day.

"So yeah, happy that we found the issue. Not so happy that we cannot explain the issue very well. So we need to keep digging."

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Sainz has now become the fifth driver to be penalised for taking on out-of-quota power unit components this weekend, so the blow has been cushioned somewhat because of the mathematics relating to these penalties. He would originally have started 14th because Isack Hadjar, who qualified 10th, was also due a penalty.

But Sainz will now start ahead of Hadjar anyway, because the Red Bull driver took on multiple out-of-quota components. The rules dictate that when a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 places, they must start at the back of the grid.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso are in a similar position, so Sainz will start ahead of them as well. He will therefore be able to start from 19th on the grid, a net loss of five places rather than 10 – probably the best news he's had all weekend.

Photos from Belgian GP - Sunday

Drivers' parade

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alpine F1 Team pit lane message

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
20

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP
Next article LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

Top Comments
More from
Stuart Codling

LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

“Serious issue at play” – Why George Russell changed his mind about deficit to Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
“Serious issue at play” – Why George Russell changed his mind about deficit to Kimi Antonelli
More from
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz praises Kimi Antonelli for apology after “idiot” comment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Carlos Sainz praises Kimi Antonelli for apology after “idiot” comment

James Vowles details how Williams maintains Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's trust

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
James Vowles details how Williams maintains Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's trust

Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Formula 1
Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation
More from
Mercedes

Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why F1 drivers are being beaten by their own power units

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Latest news

KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Sponsored
Misano
KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

Formula 1
Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tangle

WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari claims sensational maiden WRC victory

WRC
Rally Estonia
WRC Estonia: Sami Pajari claims sensational maiden WRC victory

Feature

Discover prime content

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Stuart Codling
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP
View more