Carlos Sainz to launch first Fifty Five merchandise collection ahead of Madrid F1 race
Carlos Sainz has teased the launch of his first merchandise collection under his Fifty Five brand ahead of his home Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Kate Green / LAT Images via Getty Images
Carlos Sainz has teased a merchandise collection ahead of his home race, the highly anticipated Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.
With Formula 1 preparing to hit the streets of the Spanish capital for the first time in September, the Williams driver is building hype for his home crowd. Taking to social media, Sainz addressed the confusion surrounding his recent cryptic teaser posts about his brand, Fifty Five.
"I'm seeing a lot of questions – we don't know what this is, what's coming – but today is the day," Sainz said in an update as he read out and responded to fan comments. "I'm going to give you some hints. 'At this stage, it's not only clear that everything is completely unclear, but I'm intrigued 100%.' That's exactly what we were trying to do. Make it clearly unclear.
"'I have gone from cycling equipment to merchandise to clothing to photography, and I'm back to knowing nothing.' That is the point. We are making you go the whole loop around to see what's coming.
"Yes, there is cycling. Yes, there is photography. Yes, there is clothing. Yes, there is merchandise, and yes, there are many other things."
The merchandise launch is tied to the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix. "I'm going to use my home grand prix to make sure I launch my first merch drop," the 31-year-old confirmed. "I think Madrid is so special, and it needed to be the first time I dropped something like that."
According to Carlos Sainz's official website, the Spanish driver has revealed separate elements of his brand. Team Fifty 5 has been created for his community of fans. "It brings fan activations and merchandising together in one space," the website confirms.
In addition to Team Fifty 5, there is Fifty Five, which is a "premium lifestyle brand".
"This has been something I've thought about for a while. I wanted to create something that felt personal — my own taste, my own perspective, away from racing," Sainz explained in a note on the website.
"But I also wanted something for the fans, a space and products that speak to them directly. With this, I feel we're able to give something to every type of fan, in the way that makes sense for them."
Products that are already listed include a limited-edition, signed black-and-white Miami poster, a Fifty Five x Gobik cycling jersey, a signed and numbered black-and-white Miami visor poster and 2026 British Grand Prix mini helmets.
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