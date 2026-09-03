Carlos Sainz makes Venice Film Festival appearance ahead of Italian GP

Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz made an appearance at the 83rd Venice Film Festival ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver arrived on the Lido as the newly announced Giorgio Armani Spain fragrance ambassador for the I WILL Eau de Parfum. Armani Beauty, which served as the official beauty partner of the event for the ninth consecutive year, brought together a number of ambassadors, including Sainz.

Sainz walked the red carpet for the premiere of Danny Boyle's new film, Ink, wearing a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure ivory dinner jacket.

He was accompanied by his partner, Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson, who was working with Armani Beauty. Donaldson wore a custom iridescent dress by the Italian designer, with the addition of Bulgari jewellery.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the moment. "Being a F1 driver really does not suck," one commented on Reddit, while another added: "The smooth operator looking chic as always!"

"It’s so weird how all these drivers are becoming celebrities. Yesterday I saw Carlos on a deodorant billboard in my hometown and was wondering how many people seeing that billboard actually know who Carlos is," wrote someone else.

Sainz heads into the Italian Grand Prix weekend 16th in the drivers' standings after a difficult start to the season for Williams. The Grove outfit has been battling against an overweight car, among other issues, in 2026. The team sits ninth in the constructors' standings with 11 points.

"Monza has always been one of my favourite races of the season," Sainz explained in the Williams team preview. "This circuit and the Italian fans are very special to me, and I have a lot of good memories here, so it will be good to be back on track this weekend.

"It's a challenging layout for this new era of regulations, especially for energy management and tyre temperatures, so we'll need to get up to speed quickly through free practice. We've had some tough weekends recently, and the target now is to bring those learnings to Monza and execute the best possible weekend."