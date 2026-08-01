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Carlos Sainz reveals Le Mans ambition for life after F1

Carlos Sainz has revealed his ambition to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and potentially compete in GT3 after retiring from Formula 1.

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz has offered a glimpse into his future beyond Formula 1, revealing his ambition to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Williams driver, currently battling through a challenging 2026 campaign with the Grove outfit, recently opened up on the Team Torque podcast with team-mate Alex Albon, discussing where he sees himself in 10 to 15 years.

When questioned about his long-term plans, the Spanish driver explained: "I see myself competing in some other category." Pressed by his team-mate on whether he harbours a 'checklist' of motorsport goals, Sainz's response was immediate: "I really want to do Le Mans."

While competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, specifically in the premier Hypercar class, remains a major ambition, Sainz also floated the idea of a GT3 campaign with friends. 

"If you put together a good GT3 team that I know I would have fun with, I could have fun with that," he mused.

The 31-year-old explained that he would love to enjoy motorsport from a different perspective when he eventually retires from F1. "I think in the end, it is about enjoying motorsport from a different position from the one we are in today," Sainz reflected.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Now we have a responsibility, we have pressure and we have a team to stand up for and deliver results, but in the future we could just do it for ourselves. Motorsport for pure enjoyment, which I actually think is the coolest sport to do."

This comes amid a challenging season for Williams. Sainz currently sits 15th in the drivers' standings with six points, and his team-mate is 16th with five points. As a result, Williams is ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points. 

The F1 paddock is now on its summer break, but it will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort from 21-23 August.

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