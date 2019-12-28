Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
298 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
319 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
333 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

shares
comments
Dec 28, 2019, 10:32 AM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz invites Motorsport Network's Jack Benyon over for a closer look at his new home simulator set-up.

More than ever before, current Formula 1 drivers use simulators to improve their craft away from the race track.

In this video, Jack Benyon visits Carlos Sainz’s house as the McLaren F1 driver receives a brand new Cool Performance simulator to use in his spare time.

We take a look at the installation process and ask Sainz why he has taken the step to copy teammate Lando Norris’s decision to have a simulator in his home.

Next article
Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda

Previous article

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda

1h
2
Formula 1

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

20m
3
Supercars

Boost assessing three Supercars options for 2020

4
NHRA

Who's to blame for NHRA Pro Stock's predicament?

5
NASCAR Euro

Villeneuve to enter team in NASCAR Euro Series

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up
F1

Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda
F1

Hamilton still revisits texts from "great pillar" Lauda

2019 tech verdict: Red Bull becomes a disruptor with Honda
F1

2019 tech verdict: Red Bull becomes a disruptor with Honda

Contract stability allowed Sainz to show a "new Carlos"
F1

Contract stability allowed Sainz to show a "new Carlos"

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare
F1

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.