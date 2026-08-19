Carlos Sainz to remain at Williams for F1 2027

Williams has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2027 Formula 1 season after announcing the commitment of Carlos Sainz on a multi-year deal.

The Spaniard’s news comes a day after team-mate Alex Albon agreed just a one-season extension for next year, which will be the Thai-Briton’s sixth campaign with the Grove outfit.

For Sainz, 2027 will be his third season at Williams and comes despite a torrid 2026 as the team is ninth in the standings after 11 rounds, with just 11 points and none from the last five races.

“I’m thrilled to announce my continued journey with the Williams F1 Team family,” said Sainz, who joined from Ferrari where he won four grands prix.

“I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the race tracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background.

“We have what it takes to turn this around together. I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs.

“I look forward to creating more memories with the team.”

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sainz’s commitment may come as an initial surprise considering how poor 2026 has gone, failing to kick on from 2025 where his two podiums helped Williams finish fifth - its highest championship position since 2017.

The British outfit started the 2026 regulation change with an overweight car and cutting this has been its main focus throughout the season, perhaps at the expense of developing aerodynamically.

So speculation became strife that Sainz was potentially looking to move on for next year with his contract expiring at the end of 2026, but his only option would have been another midfield team.

The 31-year-old will therefore remain for Williams’ 50th season in F1, having since won nine constructors’ titles, seven drivers’ championships and 114 grand prix victories.

Williams reckons Sainz’s extension “reflects the trust both sides have built as Williams continues investing in all areas needed to challenge in F1 and add to its legacy”.

Team boss James Vowles added: "From the moment he joined, Carlos’ talent behind the steering wheel and dedication back at the factory have been extremely valuable for this project - working day in, day out with his engineers to find every millisecond.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

“He is a leader of this team, and I’m thrilled that he can see what’s possible as we continue to rebuild it.

“It’s not just his racecraft and speed that stand out, but the work he does behind the scenes in the pursuit of high performance.

“Carlos shares the belief and ambition we have at Williams and is pushing every day to deliver it.

“Along with Alex, I truly believe we have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid, and a team capable of fighting for every ounce of performance together."