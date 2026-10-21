Formula 1 United States GP

Carlos Sainz's "Smooth Operator" lounge returns for F1 Las Vegas GP

Carlos Sainz's "Smooth Operator" lounge will return to the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix as MGM Resorts unveils a range of F1-themed events

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:53 PM

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Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Carlos Sainz's "Smooth Operator" lounge is coming back to the Las Vegas Strip for next month's Las Vegas Grand Prix, as MGM Resorts revealed its race-week plans across four of its hotels.

The lounge returns to ARIA, where the Proper Eats restaurant will be turned into a Sainz-themed space selling custom clothing and cocktails based on the Williams driver's style. The Spaniard is also due to make an appearance himself.

"With the Las Vegas Grand Prix back for year four, we are focusing on what MGM Resorts does best – bringing together incredible sports, luxury hospitality and entertainment," said Ryan Abboushi, MGM Resorts’ president of entertainment.

"Through our partnerships with top global brands, our resorts along The Strip are set to provide race fans from all over the world with an experience they won't find anywhere else."

Other events held at the Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan and Park MGM include a Haas F1 Team show car and memorabilia display at The Cosmopolitan, the Ferrari boutique at Bellagio, the Boulevard Party Deck at The Cosmopolitan, and the Shoey Bar at Bellagio, among others.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for 19-21 November and kicks off the final triple-header of the 2026 season.

The race around the streets of Sin City will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through to the end of 2037 following a contract extension in June 2026.

"We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said at the time of the announcement.

"Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.

"It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market."

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