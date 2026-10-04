F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.
Forced into a cruel retirement late in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, George Russell once again sees Kimi Antonelli pull irretrievably clear at the top of the championship.
Kimi Antonelli did not win the Bahrain Grand Prix, but his second place may be worth more than a victory at Sepang. With another 18 points on the board, the championship leader pulls clear again by taking advantage of another misfortune to hit his team-mate George Russell, who suffered an engine failure. Before heading to Singapore, the gap between the two men grows to 84 points!
Victorious for the first time this season, Max Verstappen sits sixth in the championship tonight, level with Lando Norris and now three points behind Charles Leclerc. Isack Hadjar remains the leading French representative, eighth with 96 points.
A surprising and opportunistic eighth, Fernando Alonso records his best result of the season and scores four points that will provide a little comfort at Aston Martin and Honda, but the Silverstone-based team is still adrift in a constructors' championship that remains dominated by Mercedes.
With 35 points in a single weekend, something unprecedented in 2026 for the Milton Keynes outfit, Red Bull becomes a real threat to McLaren and third place.
In the duel between Racing Bulls and Alpine for fifth place, it is once again the Faenza-based team that opens up the gap thanks to Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad both finishing in the points.
Drivers' Championship
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|320
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|8
|25/1
|15/3
|23
|25/1
|25/1
|10/5
|18/2
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|236
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|23
|-
|6/7
|23
|18/2
|10/5
|25/1
|-
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|214
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|22
|12/4
|10/5
|14
|8/6
|-
|8/6
|15/3
|4
|C. LeclercFerrari
|191
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|29
|18/2
|12/4
|17
|-
|12/4
|12/4
|12/4
|5
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|188
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|18
|6/7
|25/1
|31
|12/4
|15/3
|-
|2/9
|6
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|188
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|18/2
|18/2
|25/1
|7
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|128
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|12/4
|10/5
|12/4
|2
|10/5
|-
|12
|10/5
|4/8
|-
|8/6
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|96
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|15/3
|8/6
|8/6
|10
|8/6
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|15/3
|10/5
|9
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|65
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|10/5
|4/8
|2/9
|9
|-
|4/8
|6
|-
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|10
|P. GaslyAlpine
|41
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|6/7
|6/7
|-
|1
|-
|-
|2
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|38
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|8/6
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|2/9
|1/10
|-
|4/8
|2/9
|6/7
|1/10
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|27
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|2
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|6/7
|-
|-
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|20
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|4
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|16
|E. OconHaas
|7
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|17
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|18
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|7
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|19
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Y. TsunodaRacing Bulls
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|21
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' Championship
|Pos.
|Équipes
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|556
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|31
|25
|21
|46
|43
|35
|35
|18
|2
|Ferrari
|405
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|51
|30
|22
|31
|8
|12
|20
|27
|3
|McLaren
|316
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|12
|25
|18
|20
|16
|25
|43
|22
|19
|-
|10
|4
|Red Bull
|298
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|15
|20
|26
|13
|23
|26
|9
|15
|26
|33
|35
|5
|Racing Bulls
|90
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|18
|6
|3
|15
|2
|5
|-
|5
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Alpine
|68
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|6
|7
|-
|3
|1
|-
|2
|8
|6
|-
|-
|7
|Haas
|27
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|8
|Audi
|17
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|2
|4
|-
|1
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|12
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|10
|Aston Martin
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|4
|11
|Cadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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