Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

FIA reveals why F1 cars stopped in rain at Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
FIA reveals why F1 cars stopped in rain at Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Jorge Martin: “Even on one of my good days, it was impossible to beat Marc Marquez”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Jorge Martin: “Even on one of my good days, it was impossible to beat Marc Marquez”

F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"
Results
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Forced into a cruel retirement late in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, George Russell once again sees Kimi Antonelli pull irretrievably clear at the top of the championship.

Basile Davoine
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli did not win the Bahrain Grand Prix, but his second place may be worth more than a victory at Sepang. With another 18 points on the board, the championship leader pulls clear again by taking advantage of another misfortune to hit his team-mate George Russell, who suffered an engine failure. Before heading to Singapore, the gap between the two men grows to 84 points!

Read Also:

Victorious for the first time this season, Max Verstappen sits sixth in the championship tonight, level with Lando Norris and now three points behind Charles Leclerc. Isack Hadjar remains the leading French representative, eighth with 96 points.

A surprising and opportunistic eighth, Fernando Alonso records his best result of the season and scores four points that will provide a little comfort at Aston Martin and Honda, but the Silverstone-based team is still adrift in a constructors' championship that remains dominated by Mercedes.

With 35 points in a single weekend, something unprecedented in 2026 for the Milton Keynes outfit, Red Bull becomes a real threat to McLaren and third place.

In the duel between Racing Bulls and Alpine for fifth place, it is once again the Faenza-based team that opens up the gap thanks to Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad both finishing in the points.

Drivers' Championship

Pos. Pilote Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium Hungary Netherlands Italy Spain Azerbaijan Bahrain
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 320 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3 8 25/1 15/3 23 25/1 25/1 10/5 18/2
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 236 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1 23 - 6/7 23 18/2 10/5 25/1 -
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 214 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5 22 12/4 10/5 14 8/6 - 8/6 15/3
4 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 191 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8 29 18/2 12/4 17 - 12/4 12/4 12/4
5 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 188 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7 18 6/7 25/1 31 12/4 15/3 - 2/9
6 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 188 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2 3 15/3 18/2 3 15/3 18/2 18/2 25/1
7 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 128 - 3 18/2 22 5 12/4 10/5 12/4 2 10/5 - 12 10/5 4/8 - 8/6
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 96 - 4 - - 10 15/3 8/6 8/6 10 8/6 8/6 - - - 15/3 10/5
9 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 65 - 8 2/9 - 6 10/5 4/8 2/9 9 - 4/8 6 - 8/6 - 6/7
10 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 41 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 6/7 6/7 - 1 - - 2 6/7 - - -
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 38 4/8 - - - 1 8/6 2/9 1/10 6 2/9 1/10 - 4/8 2/9 6/7 1/10
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 27 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 - 2 1/10 - - 2/9 6/7 - -
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 20 6/7 11 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - 2/9 -
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10 2/9 - - - - - - - 4 4/8 - - - - - -
15 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi 7 - - - - - - - - - - 2/9 4 - 1/10 - -
16 FranceE. OconHaas 7 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - 4/8 -
17 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 7 - - - - - 1/10 - - - - - 2 - - - 4/8
18 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 7 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - 1/10 -
19 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - -
20 JapanY. TsunodaRacing Bulls 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/10 - - -
21 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Équipes Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium Hungary Netherlands Italy Spain Azerbaijan Bahrain
1 GermanyMercedes 556 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31 25 21 46 43 35 35 18
2 ItalyFerrari 405 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51 30 22 31 8 12 20 27
3 United KingdomMcLaren 316 10 8 28 48 12 12 25 18 20 16 25 43 22 19 - 10
4 AustriaRed Bull 298 8 4 4 14 27 15 20 26 13 23 26 9 15 26 33 35
5 ItalyRacing Bulls 90 4 8 2 - 7 18 6 3 15 2 5 - 5 2 6 7
6 FranceAlpine 68 1 9 6 7 12 6 7 - 3 1 - 2 8 6 - -
7 United StatesHaas 27 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - 6 -
8 GermanyAudi 17 2 - - - - - - - 4 4 2 4 - 1 - -
9 United KingdomWilliams 12 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - - - - - - - 1 -
10 United KingdomAston Martin 7 - - - - - 1 - - - - - 2 - - - 4
11 United StatesCadillac   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away
Next article Lando Norris reveals "painful" McLaren deficit after Bahrain GP

Top Comments
More from
Basile Davoine

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sebastien Buemi ahead of 15th Le Mans 24 Hours start: "No victory erases 2016”

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Sebastien Buemi ahead of 15th Le Mans 24 Hours start: "No victory erases 2016”

Latest news

FIA reveals why F1 cars stopped in rain at Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
FIA reveals why F1 cars stopped in rain at Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Jorge Martin: “Even on one of my good days, it was impossible to beat Marc Marquez”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Jorge Martin: “Even on one of my good days, it was impossible to beat Marc Marquez”

F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 championship standings after the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
George Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Feature

Discover prime content

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia